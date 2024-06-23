Atletico Madrid updates: Can Simeone clinch another title? Plus latest transfer rumours

Atletico Madrid had an impressive start to the 2023-24 season, with a strong home form and a strong Champions League group stage performance to mark a positive first half of the season.

In what looked to be a stark contrast to Diego Simeone’s defensive compact tactic, Atletico surprised everyone on several occasions that saw the team record high-scoring matches and players recording top-scoring successes. For example, the 7-0 win over Rayo Vallecano and the 5-0 win over Las Palmas showed a strong indication of what was tipped to be a high-scoring season for the Rojiblancos.

Atletico also had Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata among the Champions League highest goal scorers of the group stage campaign.

However, inconsistency began to swam the team and performance levels began to drop. They crashed out of the Champions League and were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey by Athletic Bilbao.

Despite this, memorable victories against Real Madrid in Laliga and the Copa Del Rey and the first-leg win over Inter Milan were signs of what the team are capable of with the right on-pitch personnel.

Fans with Atletico Madrid tickets are quietly confident ahead of the new campaign, as Diego Simeone looks to guide the Rojiblancos to their 12th Laliga title and their first since 2021.

To achieve this, the Argentine coach will need quality players who can stand toe to toe with Madrid’s all-star team and also challenge Barcelona’s surging young upstarts.

With Memphis Depay, Stefan Savic and potentially Alvaro Morata leaving the club this summer, there’s a need for the club to reinforce the squad with world-class talents that will improve their fourth-place finish last campaign.

With Sporting director, Andrea Berta already making moves in the market, here is a roundup of the latest Atletico Madrid transfer news and rumours

Robin Le Normand deal getting closer

Diego Someone could land his first summer signing as talks continue to progress for Robin Le Normand.

This is according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano who says Atletico Madrid’s swoop for Real Sociedad’s centre-back, Le Normand is progressing to the ‘final stages’

Negotiations advancing with Real Sociedad, personal terms were already agreed upon weeks ago with the player side.

Atlético have scheduled a new round of talks with the hope to get it done by the end of next week.

The Rojiblancos already have a total agreement with the 27-year-old and negotiations are advancing to reach a total agreement. Atletico have scheduled a new round of discussions to wrap up a deal and there’s optimism that the player could join the 11-time Spanish champions before the end of the month, as per the report.

Atletico Madrid plot Mikel Merino swoop

Atletico Madrid are accelerating efforts to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Atletico have been courting the Spain International since his days at Borussia Dortmund and Osasuna. The Laliga giants are now back in the hunt for the former Newcastle United midfielder and are showing genuine interest in him.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Diego Someone’s side initially had a £21m offer for Feyenoord midfielder, Mats Wieffer turned down as well as a £33m proposal for Celtic’s midfield gem, Matt O’Riley. This has made the Spanish club look out for cheaper alternatives and they have now set their sights on Merino.

The report adds that Los Colchoneros initially wanted to wait until the summer of 2025 to snap him up for free, but the club’s hierarchy has accelerated efforts after a strong performance with Sociedad last season.

The 28-year-old is also being admired by Barcelona but the economic situation at the club makes a deal improbable, putting Atletico on the front foot for the midfielder, as per the report.

The relationship between Sociedad and Atletico is good, with the Madrid club already plotting moves for Javi Galán and Robin Le Normand from Sociedad. Merino is valued at £42m but the Rojiblancos believe he could be snapped up for less than half the price at the end of his contract, according to the report.

Atletico eye Riccardo Calafiori

Atletico Madrid have expressed concrete interest in Bologna centre-back, Riccardo Calafiori, according to the Spanish outlet, AS.

The Rojiblancos are looking for options in right and left centre-back and one of the options being earmarked for a spot in right centre-back is Calafiori, who is also of keen interest to Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italy International had an outstanding season with Thiago Motta’s led Bologna side, playing a pivotal role. in the Rossoblù’s historic Champions League qualification.

According to AS, Atletico are plotting a swoop for the centre-back later in the summer despite strong interest from Juventus.

The 22-year-old has a heavy price tag of £42m according to the report, and it remains to be seen if the Rojiblancos will meet Bologna’s valuation of their prices asset.

Atletico make contacts to sign Pedro Hincapié

Atletico Madrid are plotting a swoop for Bayer Leverkusen defender, Pedro Hincapié, according to AS.

The Rojiblancos are looking for options to fill the left centre-back role and have been linked with several options. The latest to be linked with a move to Wanda Metropolitano is Hincapié.

According to the report, the Ecuador international’s characteristics which comprise ball playing and efficient tackling suit the profile to thrive under Simeone. The defender is also well-liked by Atletico’s sporting director, Andrea Berta who is looking to make a swoop for the defender.

The report adds that the Rojiblancos ‘contacted’ Leverkusen over a deal to sign the 22-year-old who is valued at around £42m by the German champions.

Rojiblancos set for goalkeeper reshuffle

According to reports from Russia, Atletico are eyeing a possible swoop for CSKA Moscow goalkeeper, Ilya Pomazun as a backup goalkeeper.

First-choice goalkeeper has been the undisputed starter for the Rojiblancos since he joined in 2014 and is not looking to give up the position, regularly putting in impressive shifts for the club.

Current backup goalkeeper, Horatiu Moldovan is in search of regular playing time and could leave the club this summer, less than a year after joining.

According to Spanish transfer expert, Rubén Uría, the Spanish giants are already considering Pomazun as an option in case Moldovan leaves the club.

Pomazun was one of the standout goalkeepers in the Russian league last season, featuring in 97% of the matches for Moscow. His penalty-saving ability is also one of his standout qualities, having saved 17% of the penalties he has faced.

Atletico submit offer for Jesús Areso

Atletico Madrid are ‘considering’ a move for Osasuna right-back, Jesús Areso, according to Spanish journalist, Angel Garcia.

The 24-year-old had an impressive season with Osasuna last campaign, providing six assists and one phenomenal goal that won the Laliga goal of the season.

Atletico are looking to bolster their right-back position and have earmarked Areso – who is also of keen interest to Olympique Marseille, as a possible option this summer.

Garcia reports that Atletico have submitted an offer of €7m (£5m) for the defender as they look to pip other rivals to secure his signature.