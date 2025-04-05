[Teams] Everton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta rotates his squad

Arsenal take on Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon looking to tighten their grip on second place in the Premier League table.

Any realistic hopes of winning the title are all-but gone as Liverpool remain 12 points clear at the top of the table after beating Everton 1-0 in midweek. With just eight games remaining, it would require a catastrophic collapse from the Reds to allow Arsenal back into the race.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that Mikel Arteta has opted to rotate his squad and focus on Arsenal upcoming Champions League double header against Real Madrid as the Gunners boss has made five changes to his starting eleven today.

Jacub Kiwior comes in to start alongside William Saliba after Gabriel Magalhaes was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury that he sustained during the 1-0 win over Fulham on Tuesday night.

Ben White is fit to return at right-back after missing the game in midweek with a knock. Jurrien Timber was forced off with a knee issue against Fulham but is fit to make the bench this afternoon. Myles Lewis-Skelly keeps his place at left-back with Riccardo Calafiori out.

Jorginho is recalled to start in the defensive midfield role for Arsenal allowing Thomas Partey a rest. Skipper Martin Odegaard is also given a breather as Mikel Merino drops into midfield to partner Declan Rice.

From our partner tips.gg

There are changes in the Arsenal attack as Gabriel Martinelli drops to the bench with Leandro Trossard recalled. Arteta has resisted the temptation to start Bukayo Saka as Ethan Nwaneri keeps his place while Raheem Sterling comes into the front three.

As for Everton, Jordan Pickford starts in goal once again while James Tarkowski partners Jarrod Branthwaite in the middle of defence. Beto leads the line up front for the hosts.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Everton

Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Patterson, Gueye, Iroegbunam, Harrison, Doucouré, Ndiaye, Beto

Subs: Virgínia, Keane, Young, Coleman, Alcaraz, Garner, McNeil, Chermiti, Broja

Arsenal

Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Jorginho, Merino, Rice, Nwaneri, Trossard, Sterling.

Subs: Neto, Timber, Tierney, Zinchenko, Partey, Gower, Odegaard, Martinelli, Saka.