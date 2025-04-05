Liverpool plot audacious swoop to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid

Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo this summer, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central.

The Reds are in top gear in the Premier League this season and sit just a few victories away from securing the title. Arne Slot’s men have netted 70 goals—more than any side in the league and 13 clear of fifth-placed Manchester City’s tally of 57.

Despite their formidable form in front of goal, it appears Liverpool are still eyeing a move for Rodrygo to bolster their already explosive attack ahead of next season.

According to Defensa Central, Liverpool have set their sights on Rodrygo and are keen on exploring the possibility of bringing him to Anfield this summer.

According to the report, Liverpool’s interest in the 24-year-old is linked to Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz’s potential exits, with the Brazilian seen as a viable replacement should either forward depart.

However, the Reds face stern competition from Premier League arch-rivals Manchester City, who have expressed a desire to sign the Brazil international, as per the report.

Rodrygo still has three years left on his contract at the Bernabéu, and the Spanish outlet adds that Liverpool are reluctant to pay above €80m (£68m) to sign him, a fee the Los Blancos believe does not match a player of his qualities.

Rodrygo to Liverpool

Since moving to the Santiago Bernabéu from Brazilian side Santos in 2019, Rodrygo has been one of the best wingers in Europe in recent seasons.

The Brazilian’s ability to produce clutch moments in some of the biggest games in LaLiga against the likes of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and the UEFA Champions League against Premier League opponents shows that he can still succeed if he moves to England without requiring any period of adaptation.

A club like Liverpool—whose high-octane style allows attackers the freedom to create, cut inside, thrive in transition, and exploit 1v1 situations—would be an ideal environment for a player like Rodrygo, whose strengths align perfectly with such a system.

With Madrid reluctant to part ways with their prized asset even for £68m, it remains to be seen whether the Reds would be willing to put forward a more compelling offer or shift their focus to more affordable alternatives.