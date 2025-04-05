Arsenal keen on signing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams

Arsenal are keen on signing Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Having come through the ranks at the Spanish club, the 22-year-old pledged unwavering loyalty to Bilbao, committing to the club despite incessant interest from a host of European clubs last summer. However, it appears there are still chances the youngster could leave the Estadio San Mamés this summer, with several top European clubs like Arsenal indicating interest in the forward.

As per Schira, the Gunners are still interested in bringing the Spain international to the Emirates Stadium this summer after previously trying to sign him in the last summer transfer window.

The Italian transfer expert adds that Arsenal’s newly appointed sporting director, Andrea Berta, ‘appreciates’ the Spaniard, who has contributed 16 goals for Bilbao this season.

Arsenal have opened talks with the player’s agents about the possibility of signing the tricky winger, who is also wanted by several top European clubs, according to the report.

Williams extended his contract with the Red and Whites in December 2023, keeping him with the LaLiga side until 2027. The club will likely demand an exorbitant fee to allow him to leave, but recent reports reveal the deal includes a £48m release clause, which is very much within Arsenal’s reach.

New winger at the Emirates?

Arsenal currently deploy Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Raheem Sterling on the left wing. While Mikel Arteta has often utilised Sterling on the right, the English winger, currently on loan from Chelsea, is equally adept at playing on the left.

Martinelli, the Brazilian, has showcased moments of brilliance, with his peak form of the season coming while filling in for the injured Bukayo Saka on the left side.

Trossard, however, has just a year remaining on his contract, and at 30 years old, the Belgian’s performances have started to decline compared to his early days at the Emirates after his January 2023 move.

With Williams’ addition, Arsenal will gain a more reliable and consistent presence on the left wing. His flair, pace, and creativity will make him a valuable asset to Arteta’s fluid attacking style if Berta succeeds in bringing the Spaniard to the North London club this summer.