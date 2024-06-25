Tottenham ‘very close’ to signing Santiago Giménez

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘very close’ to signing Feyenoord star Santiago Giménez this summer, as per the journalist Juan Carlos Cruz.

The Lilywhites are reportedly keen on strengthening their squad this summer to improve on their fifth-placed finish in the Premier League next season.

Ange Postecoglou is said to be looking to reinforce several areas of the squad with the centre-back and the engine room being among those but purchasing a new striker is also on his wish-list.

A few names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few weeks with Giménez seemingly their primary option.

Juan Carlos Cruz has reported(via TUDNRadio) that Tottenham have already started working on a deal to sign the Mexican although he is currently busy playing for Mexico in Copa America.

Giménez to Tottenham

The journalist further claims that Tottenham have already launched an offer to sign the 23-year-old and along with the Lilywhites, Atletico Madrid have also submitted a proposal.

However, Cruz states that Spurs’ bid is higher than Los Rojiblancos’ and it’s going to be difficult for the Spanish club to match the North London club’s valuation so, Tottenham are ‘very close’ to getting this deal done.

It has previously been reported that Feyenoord want a fee of around £85m to sell their star man so it remains to be seen how much the North London club eventually decide to spend to secure his signature.

The Mexican enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 26 goals and registering eight assists in 41 appearances in all competitions. So, the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he eventually joins the club this summer.

The 23-year-old, standing at 6ft tall, is excellent in finishing off his chances and also works hard without possession. He is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham to reinforce their frontline if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Postecoglou’s side eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.