Tottenham edging closer to signing Sebastian Szymanski

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly edging closer to signing Fenerbahce star Sebastian Szymanski this summer, as per the Turkish outlet Aslinda.

It has been reported that the Lilywhites are set to remain busy in this transfer window to reinforce the squad in order to continue the rebuild under Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

The North London club are seemingly interested in signing a new attacking midfielder to create competition for James Maddison with Szymanski emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by Aslinda, Tottenham have already agreed on a 4-year deal with the Poland international after opening talks with him.

The report further claims that the player is currently waiting to travel to London to undergo medical before the deal can be finalised. Aslinda states that Spurs have already submitted a formal proposal worth around £17m but Fenerbahce have turned down the proposal and having seen their initial bid rejected, Tottenham are now planning to launch an improved proposal. So, it seems Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Szymanski in this transfer window.

Szymanski to Tottenham

The 25-year-old has been out with his country to play in the European Championship but Poland have been knocked out of this competition and that could help Tottenham finalise this deal quickly.

Szymanski enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 13 goals and registering 19 assists in 55 appearances in all competitions. So, perhaps having been impressed by his recent displays, Spurs have decided to register their interest in signing him.

The Fenerbahce star is a number ten by traits but can also play in the box-to-box role additionally, he can provide cover in the right-wing position if needed. He is technically sound, can create chances for the attackers, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and also works hard without possession.

So, he could be a shrewd bargain signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to secure his signature in this summer transfer window to reinforce their engine room.

Tottenham are said to be in a strong financial situation so they can spend big money this summer, therefore, it is going to be interesting to see how much Postecoglou’s side eventually spend.