Tottenham ready to trigger Eberechi Eze’s release clause

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to activate Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze’s release clause to sign him this summer, as per talkSPORT.

After moving to Selhurst Park from Queens Park Rangers back in 2020, the 25-year-old has established himself as a talismanic figure for the Eagles over the last few years.

The Englishman enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 27 appearances in the Premier League and as a result, he has been awarded a call-up to the England national team to play in the European Championship.

According to the report by talkSPORT, Tottenham are showing ‘serious interest’ in signing the Crystal Palace star and they are planning to ramp up their efforts to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane.

The report further claims that Tottenham ‘will look at activating’ Eze’s £60m release clause this summer but first they will try to trim down the squad with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Emerson Royale on the chopping block.

Eze to Tottenham

Eze is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the attacking midfield position but is also efficient in the left-wing role and along with that, he can provide cover for the number eight position if needed.

Ange Postecoglou doesn’t play with the 4-3-3- system, instead, he deploys a 4-2-3-1 formation so Eze would be the option to play in the left flank or the attacking midfield position should he joins the Lilywhites.

The 25-year-old is a technically gifted player and is efficient in dribbling past the opposition defenders in tight areas. Additionally, he can link-up the play, has the efficiency of finishing off his chances and is also excellent at taking set-pieces.

The midfielder showcased his qualities in taking set-pieces when he scored an amazing goal against Tottenham in the Premier League at the newly renovated White Hart Lane last term.

So, the England international would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window to reinforce their squad.