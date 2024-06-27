Tottenham submit bid to sign Newcastle ace Alexander Isak

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly submitted a formal proposal to secure an audacious deal to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak this summer, as per the Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

The Magpies are said to be looking to reinforce their squad in this transfer window to mount a top-four charge next season. However, their transfer budget has reportedly been restricted due to FFP regulations so they need to raise funds by selling one of their star men.

Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from the club in recent times, however, Isak has also attracted the attention of several upper echelons of Premier League clubs following an impressive campaign last term, scoring 21 goals and registering two assists in 30 league appearances.

Arsenal have reportedly registered their interest in signing the Swedish international but Tottenham have now also joined the race. It has widely been reported that the Lilywhites are planning to sign a new striker ahead of next season to reinforce their frontline.

Numerous names have been linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the last few weeks with Ivan Toney, Santiago Giménez and Jonathan David being among them, but Isak is reportedly on their radar as well.

Isak to Tottenham

According to the report by Di Marzio, Tottenham are keen on signing the 24-year-old and have already submitted an official proposal to secure his signature.

The Italian journalist states that Tottenham launched a player-plus-cash offer which included Richarlison but Newcastle have rejected the bid as it didn’t match their valuation.

The Magpies reportedly value Isak at around £115m and it remains to be seen whether the North London club decide to return with an improved proposal over the coming days.

The 24-year-old has the ability to play multiple positions across the frontline as he prefers to play in the centre-forward role but can also be deployed in the left-wing position.

He is quick, technically sound, excellent in taking penalties, has the poacher’s instinct inside the box and is also efficient in linking-up the play. Isak is a highly talented player and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent years. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.