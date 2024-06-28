Inter Milan updates: Latest news on Inzaghi’s contract extension, Hjulmand interest and more

Since the appointment of Antonio Conte in 2019, Inter Milan have experienced a meteoric rise in performances and results. Although the Nerazzuri missed out on the Scudetto in his first full season, he went on to clinch the title in the 2020-21 season, his final season at San Siro.

The League triumph saw the Nerazzuri end an abysmal run of 11 years without the Scudetto and they were primed to continue their dominance the following season.

New head coach, Simone Inzaghi was appointed the following season and similarly to Conte, missed out on the League title in his first season at the club. Missing out on the Scudetto in his second season raised eyebrows over his managerial stint at the club, but Inter’s Champions League final for the first time in 13 years gave hope of things to come at the club.

Those hopes came alive in the just concluded season as Inzaghi’s team completely dismantled their way into winning their 20th Serie A title – winning a sky-high 29 matches and failing to win just a meagre two matches which came in the home and away losses to already-relegated side, Sassuolo. They also scored the most goals in the Italian topflight with 89 goals and their 22 conceded goals was the least by any team in the division.

The Nerazzuri will be gunning to establish their dominance with another Scudetto win this season. However, there are some on-pitch issues they have to resolve such as the extension of some key player's contract and the addition of key reinforcements.

Here’s the latest on Inter Milan transfer news and rumours:

Inzaghi’s contract is close but talks on standby

According to Corriere dello Sport, as relayed by FCInterNews, there are no obstacles in the negotiations between Inter’s hierarchy and Inzaghi.

While the wedding of his brother, Filippo Inzaghi is one of the reasons talks have been halted until next week, the main issue in the contract talks is the duration of the contract, according to the report.

The report adds that Inter are offering a shorter contract that runs until 2026 but the former Lazio manager is holding onto an extended contract until 2027. The bonuses are not expected to be an issue as both parties are on the same page with €6.5m fixed annual salary and add-ons.

Talks will resume in the next weeks but Inzaghi will reportedly be ‘more rigid’ if a shorter contract offer until 2026 is proposed.

Inter ‘on the tracks’ of Albert Gudmundsson

Inter Milan are among a host of clubs that have shown interest in signing Genoa forward, Albert Gudmundsson this summer, according to Italian journalist, Rudy Galetti.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a stellar season with II Grifone, scoring 14 goals and providing seven assists. His performances have put him on the radar of clubs in England, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

Galetti reports that Inter have been keeping tabs on him and has always been on his tracks. However, the Italian champions are rivalled by some clubs in the Saudi Pro League as well as Premier League clubs including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United who have all made enquiries on the winger.

Nerazzuri earmark Jaka Bijol for future transfer

Inter Milan are monitoring Udinese star Jaka Bijol as they plot a future swoop for the centre-back, as per Corriere dello Sport.

The Nerazzuri are preparing for the departure of veteran centre-backs, Stefan de Vrij and Francesco Acerbi and have earmarked the Slovenia international as a possible option at centre-back in case either of the aforementioned duo departs the club next summer.

According to the report, discussions have already been held with Udinese and the player’s camp and Inter are planning to seal the deal in January for the player to join next season.

Inter complete Josep Martinez transfer

Inter have completed the signing of Josep Martinez from Genoa according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

The one-cap Spain International was the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper for Alberto Gilardino’s side and one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A. His incredible shot-stopping ability helped Genoa finish 11th, the highest by any promoted team in the 2023-24 season.

The deal is worth €15m (£12m) plus add-ons after the player agreed personal terms to join the Italian Champions.

The Spaniard is expected to challenge Yann Sommer for a spot between the posts next season.

Morten Hjulmand’s interest continues

Inter Milan have set their sights on Sporting Lisbon’s midfielder, Morten Hjulmand, according to FCInterNews.

Hjulmand had a stellar season with Sporting, playing a pivotal role as the club clinched their 20th Primeira Liga title.

The Nerazzuri have been courting the Denmark international for a long time and are currently monitoring him at the European Championship in Germany, according to the report.

The report adds that while Inter are keeping tabs on the player, negotiations have not begun as the Portuguese Champions would not let their star man leave for cheap.

Hjulmand is currently valued at €40m (£33m) according to the report and it remains to be seen if Inter would offer players plus cash, or make a straight cash offer to get the highly coveted midfielder.

Lautaro agent rubbishes Saudi claims

Lautaro Martinez’s agent, Alejandro Camano has come out to nullify reports that linked the Argentine forward to the Saudi Pro League

Inter have been locked in talks to extend the contract of their captain over the past months. The player himself has expressed his desire to remain at the club and all indications show both parties are in the same direction.

In a recent interview, Camano stated: ‘New offers from Saudi Arabia? We have reached an agreement with Inter for the renewal of the contract. Lautaro is the captain of Inter and this is very important for him’.

Lautaro is expected to sign a new contract to remain at San Siro as the club continues to work hard to tie their biggest talents down with lucrative offers.

Inter schedule meeting with Venezia to sign Tanner Tessman

According to Sky Sports, Inter Milan have met with Venezia’s sporting director, Filippo Antonelli, to discuss a swap deal for highly-rated gem, Tessman which could include Inter’s Filip Stanlovic and Gaetano Oristanio.

The Nerazzuri have been keen on bringing Tessman to San Siro and already scheduled a meeting last Thursday to hold talks for the United States prodigy.

According to Sky Sport, the newly promoted Serie A side have asked to propose an exchange deal that could see goalkeeper, Stankovic and attacking midfielder, Oristanio make a switch to the Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium this summer.

It is unclear if Venezia will demand cash as part of the deal for Tessman to make the switch to San Siro, but talks are progressing as both parties hope to finalise the deal soon.