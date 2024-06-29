Tottenham and West Ham ‘well informed’ about Genoa star Albert Guðmundsson

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are showing a keen interest in Genoa winger, Albert Guðmundsson, as per Rudy Galetti.

The 27-year-old was part of an impressive Genoa team that exceeded expectations by not just securing safety, but slightly missing out on the top ten as they finished 11th. Guðmundsson played a key role for Alberto Gilardino’s side scoring 14 goals and providing 4 assists in 35 appearances in Serie A last season.

According to Galetti, Tottenham and West Ham are ‘well-informed’ about the Iceland International – who is also of keen interest to Serie A champions, Inter Milan and some clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

Despite the interest from the London clubs, the Italian transfer guru adds that no concrete step has been taken to secure the transfer of the wing wizard.

Guðmundsson, who is valued at €30m (£25m) by Transfermarkt, has a contract at Stadio Luigi Ferraris that runs until 2027; and could prove to be a shrewd signing for either Spurs or West Ham if he moves to England.

London clubs tussle for Guðmundsson

Tottenham currently have Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Brennan Johnson and Timo Werner among their options on the wing.

While Son can boast of double figures in a season, the same can’t be said about the other forwards who have oftentimes been inconsistent.

Spurs have now enquired about Guðmundsson and it’s easy to understand why are he’s a rapid forward with a knack for scoring goals.

West Ham on the other hand are set to begin life under new head coach, Julen Lopetegui. They have already secured the signing of Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras and are looking to add a more prolific and experienced forward.

Guðmundsson could present Lopetegui with different options upfront as the Iceland International can operate comfortably on any flank position.

Although the Hammers already have prolific wingers – Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen – the addition of the 27-year-old from Genoa would provide depth to the squad as they aim to clinch a European spot next season.

Tottenham and West Ham will clash on 19th October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for their first meeting of the season and it remains to be seen which team’s crest will be adorned by Guðmundsson if he joins.