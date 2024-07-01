West Ham plot swoop for former Celta Vigo youngster Gabri Veiga

West Ham United are among a host of clubs that have indicated interest in signing Al-Ahli attacking midfielder Gabri Viega, according to Spanish outlet, Fichajes.

The former Celta Vigo prodigy sparked outrage over her decision to join the Saudi Pro League in 2023 despite receiving interest from some European top clubs. The 21-year-old has kept producing commendable displays for Matthias Jaissle’s side and has featured in 18 matches, with his performances drawing interest from West Ham.

According to Fichajes, the Hammers head coach, Julen Lopetegui, sees Viega as an archetypical player that suits his system and believes the former Spain u21 star possesses qualities that would be a valuable asset to the team.

The report also adds that West Ham plan to offer the midfield gem, a solid platform to continue his progress in the Premier League.

However, the Hammers face stiff competition for the Spaniard as Aston Villa and Juventus have also indicated interest in recouping the youngster.

Veiga’s contract at the King Abdullah Sports City will run until the summer of 2026 and is valued at €25m (£21m) by Transfermarkt.

Hammers plot Veiga swoop

Veiga faces an uncertain future in the Saudi Pro League. Although the youngster has stated his desire to return to his former club, the competition for his signature is ‘booming’ – and the next months could prove decisive on where he continues his career next season, according to the report.

West Ham have now thrown in their hat in the race for the youngster who was one of the most coveted youngsters in Europe during his time at Celta.

Lopetegui, who is renowned for developing youngsters into world-class players, is looking to add Viega to his list of developed talents – having earmarked the Spaniard as a fitting proponent for his style of play.

Viega’s keen eye for defence-splitting passes – and his overall technical qualities – could be massive for the team, while also providing the Hammers an economical asset; with top European clubs always keeping an eye out for their top performers.

Considering his immense quality and potential, Viega’s £21m transfer valuation could be an absolute steal if West Ham successfully beats their rivals to secure his signature.