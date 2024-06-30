West Ham set sights on Metz star Georges Mikautadze

West Ham United have opened talks with Metz over a possible deal for their centre-forward Georges Mikautadze this summer, according to the Guardian.

The 23-year-old came through the youth ranks at Metz before joining Ajax in 2023/24. He failed to nail down a starting spot at the Dutch giants and re-joined Metz on an initial loan deal with the option to make it permanent at £10m.

The Georgia International rekindled his goal-scoring form in Ligue 1 last season, netting 13 goals and providing four assists for a struggling Les Grenats side that eventually suffered relegation to Ligue 2.

Metz have taken up their option to re-sign Mikautadze on a permanent basis but, following their relegation last season, they could now be forced to cash-in to turn a quick profit on the forward.

Mikautadze is drawing considerable interest after impressing at the Euro’s where he’s scored three goals in three matches so far to help Georgia reach the last-16 stage of the competition.

The Guardian reports that West Ham have ‘approached’ Metz over a possible deal to sign the France-born Georgian forward this summer.

According to the report, the Hammers have not had any bid accepted yet and also targeting Lille’s in-demand forward Jonathan David while Lyon’s centre-back, Jake O’Brien is also being monitored by the East London club, as per the report.

Mikautadze still has four years left on his contract with Metz and is valued at around £12m by Transfermarkt, however, his asking price will surely increase following his impressing showing at the Euro’s.

Exciting forward

Mikautadze is an exciting forward who could offer a variety of tactical options to Julen Lopetegui if he joins. He could play as a goal poacher in an out-and-out centre-forward role, he could play as a supporting striker and can sometimes cut in from the side.

The 23-year-old is currently the joint highest-scorer at Euro 2024 with three goals and one assist in three matches so far.

The Hammers will relish the chance of having a prolific forward who does not only excel in hold-up plays but has an instinctive finishing that can guarantee double-goal figures at the end of the season.

His physicality and relentless work rate in pressing opponents coupled with a Boeing-level speed and acceleration makes him a perfect fit for the Premier League and Lopetegui would savour the chances of working with one of Europe’s most exciting forwards.

While no bid has been made yet, it remains to be seen if West Ham will submit a worthy offer for the Georgian over the coming weeks.