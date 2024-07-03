West Ham in battle with Euro giants to sign Jhon Arias from Fluminense

West Ham United have indicated interest in signing Fluminense winger Jhon Arias this summer, according to Colombian outlet, Canal RCN.

The 26-year-old was part of the famous Fluminense side that reached the FIFA Club World Cup final where he started the game against Manchester City. He has been a key presence for the Fluzão this season, providing 11 goal contributions in 27 matches across all competitions. His excellent performances saw him make Colombia’s squad for the 2024 Copa America where has impressed so far in two appearances.

It appears his displays have caught the attention of West Ham as according to Canal RCN, the Hammers have ‘shown their intention’ in signing Arias this summer.

However, the Premier League outfit will face stern competition from Laliga sides, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid – who are ready to lodge an offer for the speed star, according to the report.

The report adds that despite Atletico’s advances, the Hammers are not losing hope of acquiring the player and are set to enter into a bidding war for the £12m rated Colombian International.

West Ham eye Colombian speedster

Closely watching his spells at Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui favours wingers who can tuck into the middle to create overloads – while also tirelessly bursting down the channels to receive and create chances.

Amidst the goalscoring attributes, Lopetegui regularly utilises tireless and hardworking wingers who are relentless in pressing and positionally disciplined, with an instinctive understanding of when to drift, tuck in, or create space for the overlapping fullback.

This is one of Arias’ strengths: as the winger is one of the hardest workers off the ball. His tireless bursts down the right flank are a major boost to defensively attentive teams – and it’s no surprise that Atletico and West Ham are in the running for his signature.

Arias is also an exciting winger – like many South Americans, possesses flair, touch, and tease. His chance creation ability is sky-high, and he’s not shy of taking shots on goal either.

Lopetegui will hope to begin his first full campaign in East London on a high when West Ham face Aston Villa in their Premier League opener on 17 August.