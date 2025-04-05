Liverpool pondering over summer swoop for Arda Guler from Real Madrid

Liverpool are set for a busy transfer window with several of their key players likely to depart in the summer. As they also look to build a younger squad, possibly by adding a creative midfielder as well, the Reds have made Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler a target for the summer, according to Caught Offside.

Guler joined Real Madrid from Fenerbahce in 2023 and after struggling for fitness in the first few months of the season, he impressed at the backend of a triumphant Champions League and La Liga campaign. However, he has failed to nail down a regular berth in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans this season, thus prompting talks of a move elsewhere for consistent game time.

Real Madrid continue to have faith in the Turkish prodigy’s abilities but are reportedly prepared to let the player go for £67 million if he wishes to taste greener pastures. Though the midfielder has remained tight-lipped on his future more often than not, it was speculated a few weeks ago that he is not open to a loan switch and wants a permanent change if it were to occur this year.

Guler not worth the price tag

Arda Guler has been highly regarded since his days at Fenerbahce and famously rejected Barcelona to join Real Madrid. Although the Whites view him as a long-term investment, it comes as no surprise that they are looking to make the most of his potential by setting a lofty price tag if a permanent transfer was on the cards.

However, Guler has not proven so far that he is worthy of as much of a price. He has a delicate fitness record and has failed to display consistent form, which is exactly why he has fallen down the pecking order in a very competitive Real Madrid squad. Plus, with Liverpool requiring a massive rebuild this summer, they need to be frugal with the profile they are spending money on.

Apart from them, Arsenal and Aston Villa have also been linked with a swoop for the 20-year-old, who was described as an ‘exceptional’ talent by current Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho. He would be an interesting addition to the Premier League but it is doubtful if any interested party would be willing to match Madrid’s asking price.