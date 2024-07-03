Tottenham planning to re-sign Kyle Walker-Peters this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to bring back Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton this summer, as per Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

After ranking through the Spurs’ youth system, the 27-year-old joined the Saints on an initial loan deal back in 2020 before making the permanent switch. Upon moving to Saint Mary’s Stadium, the defender displayed promising performances, but unfortunately, he endured relegation before the last season.

However, he helped his side return straight back to the Premier League and it appears after being impressed by Walker-Peters’ displays in the Championship last term, Spurs have started planning to bring their academy graduate back to the club.

Speaking on Sky Sports(via GiveMeSport), Thomas has reported that with Emerson Royal expected to leave this summer, Tottenham are planning to sign a new right-back and have identified Walker-Peters as a serious low-cost option.

The 27-year-old, valued at around 17m by Transfermarkt, has entered the final year of his current contract so Southampton could be open to letting him leave in a cut-price deal in fear of losing him for free next year.

Walker-Peters to Tottenham

Spurs are said to be planning to spend big this summer to reinforce their squad and have already purchased Archie Gray from Leeds United in a £40m deal.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are also expected to add reinforcements to centre-forward and centre-back positions. So, considering they are plotting to strengthen numerous other positions, perhaps that’s why they are planning to sign a budget option to bolster the right-back position.

Walker-Peters is a versatile defender as he is comfortable playing in either fullback position. He is quick, strong, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and can also help going forward.

So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they decide to bring him back. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to formalise their interest in signing him in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, after finishing fifth in Postecoglou’s debut campaign as the manager, Spurs would be hoping to improve on that next season. So, it remains to be seen how the Lilywhites perform next term.