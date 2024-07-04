Tottenham showing ‘genuine interest’ in signing Desire Doue

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing a ‘genuine interest’ in signing Stade Rennais star Desire Doue this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites have started their transfer businesses after securing Archie Gray’s signature from Leeds. It is expected that Ange Postecoglou’s side will sign a few more new faces with bolstering the attacking midfield position seemingly on the Australian boss’ wish-list.

Romano has reported that Tottenham are showing ‘genuine interest’ in signing Doue and have already expressed their interest internally to the player’s representatives.

The journalist further claims that the Frenchman is ‘one of the best young talents’ in the world so he could be a shrewd signing for Spurs should they purchase him.

However, Romano also warns that Tottenham aren’t the only club interested in Doue as other teams around Europe are also plotting a swoop for him. Therefore, the North London club are set to face tough competition from their rivals in getting any potential deal done for him.

Doue to Tottenham

Romano said:

It was previously reported that Rennes want a fee of around £60m to let the 19-year-old leave, therefore, Tottenham will have to splash big money to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

Doue is a talented gifted player and can play in the left flank as well as in the attacking midfield position. The youngster displayed glimpses of his qualities in Ligue 1 last term and as a result, he has come under the radar of several big clubs around Europe.

He possesses high potential, therefore Doue could be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future if they purchase him in this transfer window.