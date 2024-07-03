Euro 2024 quarter-finals: Spain vs Germany preview, H2H, team news, line-ups and prediction

Two of the best teams at the Euro’s meet at the MPHArena on Friday, 5 July as Germany and Spain look to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

Die Mannschaft will aim to qualify for the finals of Euro 2024 in what would be a dream tournament for the host country. Before the tournament, Germany were not at their best form but they’ve completely turned the tide by not just winning, but producing impeccable performances we’ve not seen from Germany in the past three major tournaments.

They opened their Euro 2024 campaign by completely brushing aside Scotland 5-1 before sustaining early pressure from Hungary to emerge 2-0 winners.

They faced their toughest challenge yet in their last group game against Switzerland where a late Niclas Füllkrug’s header salvaged a 1-1 draw to ensure Julian Naglesman’s men remained unbeaten.

Fireworks, lightning, rain and thunder, VAR and goals – the round-of-16 clash between Germany and Denmark had everything on display at the BVB Stadion.

After a less threatening first half with only Nico Schlotterbeck’s ruled-out header the closest Germany came, Kasper Hjulmand’s men came closest to scoring with Manchester United forward, Rasmus Hojlund failing to convert with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Not long after, De Rød-Hvide had the ball in the net through Joachim Andersen’s strike in the 48th minute. However, a lengthy VAR review showed that the centre-back was narrowly offside and the goal chalked off.

A few seconds later, Andersen became the subject of another VAR review this time inside his box where he inadvertently handled the ball from David Raum’s cross. A penalty was awarded and Kai Havertz made no mistakes from the spot, netting his second goal in the European Championship.

A 28-pass move from Germany ended up at the feet of Musiala who raced through on goal to strike a fine finish past Kasper Schmeichel to climb on top of the goalscoring chart and seal a 2-0 win.

They now gear up to face Spain who have conceded only one goal and won all their four matches at Euro 2024 so far.

La Roja became just the second time in the history of the European Championship to play all three group stage matches without conceding, after Italy in 2020 where they went on to win the tournament. Can Spain replicate the same feat?

Spain have never conceded to an opponent with their only conceded goal being an own goal by their player, Robin Le Normand in the 4-1 round-of-16 victory over Georgia.

Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, Nico Williams and Dani all scored for Spain after Le Normand’s own goal.

Luis de la Fuente’s side completely tore Georgia apart completing 334 passes against Georgia’s 29 – a record for the most and least number of passes in the European Championship.

The closest Georgia came to scoring in the second half was Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s pike driver from inside his half which only missed the post by a whisker.

They now gear up for a feisty encounter against Germany and it is difficult to tell who the underdog is.

Spain vs Germany match details

Date: Friday, 5 July, 2024

Location: Stuttgart, Germany

Venue: MPHArena

Kick-off time: 06:00 PM CEST, 12:00 PM ET, 05:00 PM BST, 04:00 UTC

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Assistant Referees: Gary Beswick, Adam Nunn

Fourth Official: Ivan Kružliak

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Assistant VA R: Bartosz Frankowski, Massimiliano Irrati

UEFA Referee Observer: Roberto Rosetti

UEFA Delegate: Per Svärd

Tickets: Fans can buy tickets through UEFA’s official channels or via trusted secondary marketplaces like Seatsnet.com .

Match stats and head-to-head

• Spain are unbeaten in their last four matches against Germany, including a 6-0 routing in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League.

• The clash on Friday will be the fourth meeting between these two countries at the European Championship, with Spain holding the superior advantage with two wins in 1984 and 2008 against Germany’s solitary win in 1988.

• No host nation has ever been knocked out from the quarter-finals of the European Championships with England(1996), Netherlands (2000), Portugal (2004), and France (2016) all progressing at this stage of the tournament.

• Kai Havertz has scored four goals for Germany in the European Championship. Only Mario Gomez and Jürgen Klinsmann have scored more goals at the European Championship for Germany with five goals apiece.

• Jamal Musiala has scored three goals at the 2024 European Championship. Only Wayne Rooney has scored more aged 21 and under in this competition with four goals.

• Die Mannschaft will be playing in their first quarter-final of any major competition for the first time since reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

• La Roja recorded 17 shots in the first half alone against Georgia – the most by any team in the first half of a knockout game since 1980. They recorded 35 shots overall in the entire game, setting the record for the most number of shots by Spain in any major competition since 1989.

• Spain won a knockout game in regulation time for the first time since defeating Italy 4-0 at the final of EURO 2012. Each of their last five knockout matches in the competition ended in extra time with Spain winning two and getting knocked out on three occasions.

• Following his assist against Georgia, Lamine Yamal became the first teenager to assist multiple goals in any tournament of the European Championship since Cristiano Ronaldo assisted two at Euro 2024.

• Manuel Neuer became the player with the joint-most appearances for Germany at a major tournament alongside Bastian Schweinsteiger with 38 appearances each. This was also the 19th appearance at the Euros for the veteran goalkeeper – the most by any German player.

• Germany has scored five penalties at the European Championship excluding shootouts. Only the Netherlands and France scored more with six respectively.

Team news

Luis de la Fuente has used an unchanged lineup in three of their four matches so far. Ten changes were made in the dead rubber against Albania with only Aymeric Laporte starting the game.

All ten players returned to the starting lineup and the coach is tipped to maintain his winning team against Germany.

However, Laporte has a slight concern with some muscle fatigue but is expected to be fit before the game. Former Real Madrid centre-back, Nacho will be on hand to replace Laporte in case the 30-year-old is not fit in time to start the game.

For the hosts, Nagelsmann made three changes between the team that drew against Switzerland and the one that won Denmark in the round of 16.

Schlotterbeck had a remarkable performance at the backline when he deputised for the suspended Jonathan Tah. The Borussia Dortmund man may have to start on the bench as Nagelsmann usually favours an experienced backline.

David Raum had caused problems in the game against Denmark and his cameo against Switzerland. The RB Leipzig left-back is tipped to retain his place ahead of Maximilian Mittelstädt.

The biggest call will be between Florian Wirtz and Leroy Sane and it remains to be seen who the coach would favour against a solid Spanish defence.

Predicted starting lineup

Germany predicted starting lineup

Neuer; Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Kroos, Andrich; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

Spain predicted starting lineup

Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Yamal, Morata, Williams.

Prediction

Spain have a perfect record so far in this tournament winning all their four matches in dominating fashion.

Germany on the other hand have been very impressive, scoring goals for fun and showing real attacking intent.

It will be a parade of youngsters, tactical pedigree and fiery on-pitch clashes as both teams will do everything to win.

Germany struggled in large facets of the game against Switzerland

d and will need to be very concentrative against a rampaging Spanish side.

We’re predicting a 2-1 win for Spain.