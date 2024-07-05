West Ham make offer for Corinthians gem Wesley Gassova

West Ham United have made an offer to sign young Corinthians prodigy Wesley Gassova, according to Foot Mercato.

Corinthians are having a season to forget, currently languishing in 19th place in the Brazilian Série A. However, this has not stopped some of their players from producing outstanding performances and on top of the list is Wesley.

The Brazil u20 international has featured in all 13 matches for Vitor Pereira’s side and has since become an undroppable in the squad.

It appears his performances have piqued the interest of West Ham with Foot Mercato reporting that the Hammers have presented an offer to bring the Brazilian gem to London Stadium this summer.

According to the report, the East London club face stern competition from Chelsea – who are on an expedition to secure the best South American talents – while Nice, Napoli and FC Porto have also expressed their interest in the skilful winger.

However, it could be tricky for West Ham or Chelsea to get a deal done as the player favours a move to French Ligue 1 as the first step before making a leap to the Premier League, as per the report.

Wesley’s contract with Corinthians will run until 2027 and is valued at £8m by Transfermarkt.

West Ham eye South American gem

While plans are ongoing to bolster the first team with established players, activities are also being initiated to bring some of the brightest young prospects to West Ham.

The Hammers have already secured the signature of Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras and have now set their sights on Wesley, who is already turning heads with his performances for Corinthians this season.

Dubbed the new Kylian Mbappé, Wesley possesses lightning speed. Like every Brazilian winger, he has that bright spark of ‘Samba’ among his weaponry, where he often uses trickery to dribble past opponents.

Wesley could be a star for the present and future of West Ham, who are looking to become regulars in European competition and could bring back excitement on the touchline – never seen since the departure of Dimitri Payet.