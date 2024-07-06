Tottenham showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Desire Doue

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Stade Rennais star Desire Doue this summer, as per the journalist Alasdair Gold.

The Lilywhites have started their transfer business by signing Archie Gray from Leeds United. In addition, they have also extended Timo Werner’s loan move for one more season. However, it is expected that the North London club will make a few more new additions over the coming weeks to bolster the squad.

Writing on Football London, Gold has reported that Ange Postecoglou’s priority is to purchase a new attacker despite already signing Werner and has started showing ‘strong interest’ in Doue.

The journalist further claims that the 19-year-old could be a moderately expensive player, so he would be a perfect signing for Tottenham this summer.

However, Gold says that Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also plotting a swoop for him but Spurs have an excellent relationship with Rennes having previously loaned Joe Rodon and Djed Spence to them. So, that could help the North London club in beating their rivals in this race.

Doue to Tottenham

It has previously been reported that Rennes could demand a fee of around £60m to sell their youngster, who still has two years remaining in his current contract.

The Frenchman can be deployed in the attacking midfield position but is also comfortable in the flanks. He is technically gifted and can play threading passes between the lines.

Additionally, he has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, finish off his chances and also create opportunities for fellow attackers.

Doue is a talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class forward in future. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in this transfer window.

Meanwhile, after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season, the expectation will be that Postecoglou will be able to help Tottenham qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top-four next season.