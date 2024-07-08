Liverpool transfer news: Ait-Nouri interest, Geertruida deal close, new bid for Gordon + more

Liverpool are gearing up for a smooth summer transfer window where plans are already in place to bring in players that could reinforce different positions in the team.

Newly appointed head coach, Arne Slot will hope to begin his first reign at the club on a high note and would hope to have the best possible personnel to keep Liverpool at the front foot in the coming season.

Having already stopped the reign of Ajax in the Eredivisie by clinching the Dutch league title, Slot will hope to end the reign of Manchester City in the Premier League and will also look to finish stronger than Arsenal – who have been the second-best team in the League for the past two seasons.

Bar a few signings like Virgil van Dijk, Allison Becker, Dominik Szoboslai, and Darwin Nunez, the Reds are renowned for paying relatively modest fees to acquire world-class players and are also experts in paying smaller fees for relatively unknown players who later become top-class players at the club.

To compete with the elites, you need world-class players and that means spending more money. It is unclear which approach the Merseyside club will take in the transfer window but fans with Liverpool tickets are optimistic ahead of the new season with negotiations already taking place for new signings.

Here’s a roundup of some of the players that have been linked to Liverpool in recent days

Liverpool set sights on Rayan Ait-Nouri

Liverpool have set their sights on Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back, Rayan Ait-Nouri for a possible swoop this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Tunisia International was a key figure for Wolves last season, featuring in 38 matches across all competitions. He showcased attacking intent last season, regularly bursting forward to provide pinpoint crosses or be at the back post to score himself.

According to Football Insider, the Reds are prioritising the signing of a new left-back this summer to provide backup to Andy Robertson and Ait-Nouri has been earmarked as a possible option.

He shares the same agents with some Liverpool stars including Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota which is owned by Jorge Mendes’ Gestifute Agency.

The report adds that Liverpool are looking to provide competition for Robertson whose contract at Anfield Stadium runs until 2026 and Ait-Nouri has been earmarked as the best option.

Liverpool reactivate Nico Williams chase

According to the Catalan outlet, El Nacional Liverpool are set to battle with Barcelona for the signature of Athletic Bilbao’s in-demand forward, Nico Williams.

The Reds are starting a new project under new head, Arne Slot and are looking to bolster their squad ahead of next. There are growing uncertainties over the future of Luis Diaz at Anfield and the club are now on the trail of Williams in case the Colombian winger departs the club this summer, according to the report.

According to El Nacional, Liverpool initially cooled their interest in the youngster due to his £300k-per-week salary demands, but the potential departure of Diaz could open up an opportunity for the addition of another winger and the Merseyside club are now set to rival Barcelona to sign the player.

Slot’s side have now ‘reactivated’ their chase for the Spain international and are looking to beat Barcelona in the race to sign Williams who has a £58m release clause at the Estadio San Mamés.

Liverpool begin talks for Dutch duo

Liverpool have held negotiations with the agents of Lutsharel Geertruida and Crysencio Summerville, over a potential move to Anfield this summer, as per HITC.

Geertruida was a key part of Arne Slot’s Feyenoord side that won the Eredivisie in the 2022-23 season and the KNVB Beker title last season. Summerville on the other hand was a key part of the Leeds United side that reached the playoff finals. He was one of the best forwards at the EFL championships last season and is tipped with a move to the Premier League this season, with Liverpool indicating interest.

According to HITC, Liverpool were already keeping tabs on the Feyenoord right-back before the arrival of Slot, and his appointment only means that the Redd have now firmly placed the 23-year-old on their lists to help bolster their defence next season.

Geertruida and Summerville share the same agent, and talks have already begun with the player’s camp, as per the report.

Despite Liverpool’s interest in Geertruida, HITC adds that the Merseyside club face stern competition from Netherland International and is also being courted by French champions, Paris Saint-Germain, who are already advancing in talks.

Summerville on the other hand is also expected to depart Elland Road this summer and it remains to be seen how swiftly Liverpool will act to complete the swoop for the Dutch duo.

Liverpool plot second Anthony Gordon bid this summer

Liverpool are readying a second bid for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, according to Football Insider.

The Reds’ initial attempt to sign the 23-year-old was refuted by the Magpies who are reportedly pushing to include Liverpool’s centre-back, Jarell Quansah in the deal. Newcastle’s request of adding Quansah in a possible deal was also rejected, and a straight cash deal could be the only option for the Tyneside club who would demand a ‘huge fee’ to sell Gordon, as per the report.

The report adds that the the Magpies would accept an initial fee of £75-80m rising to £100m with add-ons as they look to make significant profit from the young gem who they bought for £45m from Everton.

Liverpool express interest in signing Federico Chiesa

Liverpool are eyeing a possible summer swoop for Juventus outcast Federico Chiesa, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport as relayed by Paisley Gates.

The Italy international was one of the hottest prospects in Europe while at Fiorentina before securing a move to Juventus in 2020. After a few productive seasons, incessant long-term injuries have derailed his progress and his form has since dropped.

As per the reports, Chiesa does not fit into new head coach Thiago Motta’s system and the Bianconeri are now reportedly willing to accept offers for the winger whose contract will expire next summer.

It appears Liverpool have indicated interest in signing the 26-year-old this summer. However, the Reds will face stern competition for the signature of the lightening forward with Juventus holding out for a fee in the region of €30m-€40m (£26m-£34m), according to the report.

Liverpool in ‘pole position’ to sign Teun Koopmeiners

Liverpool are ‘in pole position’ to sign Atalanta midfielder, Teun Koopmeiners, according to Corriere dello Sport as relayed by Sport Witness.

The 26-year-old was in sensational form last season where he provided 15 goals and seven assists across all competitions to help Atalanta win the Europa League and finish in the top four.

His performances have attracted the interests of several top European clubs in Italy and England and Liverpool have emerged as the frontrunner in the race for his signature with Corriere dello Sport reporting that the Merseyside club are now in ‘pole position’ to complete a swoop for the Netherland International.

Juventus have been working to find an agreement with Atalanta in recent months but their financial constraint has put them on the back foot in the race for the Dutchman. Liverpool are now ahead in the race and the Bergamo-based club would be willing to listen to offers from clubs abroad for the €60m (£50m) rated midfield ace.