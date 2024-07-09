Tottenham interested in signing Eberechi Eze & Pedro Neto

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto this summer, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites have already purchased Archie Gray from Leeds United to reinforce their engine room and following that, they have seemingly started exploring options to strengthen other areas of the squad with the attack now their priority.

According to the report by Football Insider, Ange Postecoglou is keen on signing a new forward in this window and Spurs have identified Eze and Neto as serious targets.

Both players would cost a fee of around £50m-£60m so Tottenham will have to splash a combined fee of more than £100m to sign the duo. Therefore, the report mentions that Spurs can only afford to purchase one of them.

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on keeping hold of the Englishman having already sold Michael Olise to Bayern Munich, while Neto’s injury problems are a concern for Spurs in getting any potential deal done for him.

Tottenham interested in Eze and Neto

Football Insider states that Postecoglou ideally wants a new striker but could go for wingers like Neto or Eze as either player can score goals.

Eze likes to play as an attacking midfielder but is also comfortable playing on the left flank. He is technically sound and has the efficiency of linking-up the play, in addition, he can create chances for fellow attackers, has the ability to finish off his chances and is also efficient in taking set-pieces.

On the other hand, Neto is a different type of forward to Eze as he is more of an explosive winger – whose biggest assets are speed and his willingness to work hard without possession. The Portuguese is also technically sound and can dribble past opposition defenders.

Eze and Neto have already showcased their qualities in the Premier League over the last few years so either of them would be a great coup for Tottenham if they get a deal done.

However, considering the Wolves star’s recent injury record, the Lilywhites would be better off signing Eze over Neto. It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign Neto or Eze this summer.