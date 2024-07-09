Arsenal updates: Will 2024/25 be the year Arsenal finally reclaim the title?

“Don’t be satisfied, because we want much more than that, and we’re going to get it.”

Dismay, frustration, sadness – but most importantly, hope – were echoing in those words by Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium on the final day of the 2023-24 season, where Arsenal produced their best performance in a season since the “Invincibles”.

From defence, to attack, the Gunners were completely flawless and did everything to win the title but Pep Guardiola once again proved that it takes much more than just clean sheets and goals to pip him in a title race, what matters more is points.

Arteta’s young squad have recorded progressive strides in the past two seasons and it is undeniable how much they’ve improved.

Back in the 2022-23 season, injury to William Saliba saw the Gunners concede avoidable goals towards the tail end of the season which ultimately cost them the League title after an impressive start to the season.

However, in the recently concluded season, Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães played the most minutes of any centre-back pair in the Premier League and their partnership ultimately yielded results with Arsenal’s 29 conceded goals, the least by any team in the League last season.

In this case, Arsenal’s physios and performance experts deserved some accolades having ensured that the Gummers’ key players were fit for the entire season. In further developments, the North London club are not relenting in any efforts in that regard and have already poached Manuel Marcelo Ribeiro – one of the League’s best masseurs from Chelsea.

This is indeed a progressive step to ensure the key personnel in Arteta’s team remain fit in the fight for the title from start to finish. But what are the other areas the club should improve upon to end their 20-year wait for the Premier League title?

More ruthlessness

Arsenal did enough in terms of goals scored. The 6-0 victories over Sheffield United and West Ham as well as a 5-0 win over Chelsea, were all part of Arsenal’s record 2+ goalscoring streak in eight matches.

Zero points against Aston Villa. One point against Fulham. Ultimately, those results are what separates Arsenal from their first title in 20 years. That is the level you need to perform at to beat Manchester City.

However, gaining just one point in four matches against Aston Villa and Fulham proved to be their undoing because, with those dropped points, Arsenal would be celebrating last season as champions ahead of City.

If there was one message Jurgen Klopp could pass in his five-year League title tussle with City, it’s the fact that 90 points is nearly enough to clinch the title from City.

Arteta’s side improved last season at the tail end of the season, losing only one game in 2024 as opposed to losing three of their last seven in the 2022-23 season.

This is a sign of progression and that little more cutting edge in winning streaks and points accumulation could see the Gunners have a much more possible title triumph in the coming season.

Statement signings (out and out centre-forward)

If there is one thing fans who buy Arsenal tickets want this summer, it’s a goal-scoring striker. Arsenal have not had a 20-25 goal centre-forward since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang* scored 22 goals to clinch the 2018-19 Golden Boot award alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

This is a big step up the Gunners should have looked at before the commencement of the recently concluded season. Incessant injuries to Gabriel Jesus and the rare spark of Eddie Nketiah weren’t impressive as Arteta opted for Kai Havertz in the centre-forward role where he scored 13 goals in the League.

However, there are still contentions about Havertz’s favour role but one thing is certain, he is not an out-and-out centre-forward. Since the arrival of Erling Haaland to City, centre-forwards in the Premier League will need to score at least 25 goals to stand a chance of upsetting him to the Golden Boot Award.

It is not enough to challenge City tactically, but going at par with personnel who can produce similar output to Pep Guardiola’s side could boost their title chances even higher.

Swooping for a player in the mould of Viktor Gyökeres could see a leap in goalscoring outputs and further ease Arsenal’s problems of finishing off games where they usually leave it late to win like the two legs against Brentford last season.

Gyökeres was in prolific form last season, scoring 29 goals in 33 Primeira Liga matches and 44 in 51 matches across all competitions last season.

His creative outputs are also impressive with his 14 assists from a centre-forward position showing his ability to link up and create chances for his teammates.

His characteristics and abilities fit Arteta’s system and could finally hand Guardiola a worthy challenger for the Golden Boot and the League title as well.

Longer winning streaks

In the recently concluded season, City’s edge over Arsenal was their consistency and extended winning streaks, particularly at home.

They made the Etihad Stadium a fortress and were determined to grind out results despite a lengthy run of fixtures.

After losing two successive games against West Ham United and Fulham, Arteta’s side went on a breathtaking run of results, winning 16 of their last 18 matches.

While this record sounds incredible, it is important to note that Guardiola’s side were unbeaten in the Premier League in their last 23 matches, winning 19 of them.

Hence, to stand a chance against a well-grilled City winning machine, Arsenal will need to embark on an expansive run of results without defeats and should ensure they amass maximum points in those run of fixtures.

Resolve the left-back conundrum

Arsenal started the season with Jurrien Timber slotting at left-back before suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury. Oleksandr Zinchenko was brought in and brilliantly executed his inverted left-back role where he regularly tucks into midfield to create an overload or retain possession, while also joining up the attack to create goalscoring chances.

However, the Ukrainian was found wanting defensively on several occasions and his position was most times targeted by speedy wingers who took advantage of his inability to make recovery runs.

Consequently, Jakub Kiwior* was brought in and the Poland international slotted in seamlessly. While his attacking actions were drastically lower, his assured defensive presence helped solidify the backline as he thwarted opposition attacks down the left wing.

Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a viable option for the position having featured there in the last couple of matches. With these, there is uncertainty on who Arteta would utilise and the possible addition of Riccardo Calafiori makes the puzzle even more difficult.

Whatever the case may be, Arteta will need to get his preferred left-back who is efficient in attack and reliable in defence.

Sign a midfield destroyer

Declan Rice joined Arsenal last season for a club record £105m fee, and there was excitement the Gunners finally got their holding midfielder after months of negotiations.

As the season progressed, it dawned that Rice was not being utilised in the holding midfield role but was used as an 8 where his seamless passing ability helped retain possession. He was also a regular box crashed where he regularly gets into the box to finish off moves.

While Jorginho was utilised there most times, Arsenal still needed a more reliable defensive midfield outlet to provide efficient cover to the team’s attack and defence.

This role is reminiscent of City’s Rodri who missed the first-leg loss to Arsenal last season.

As earlier stated, to compete with City for the title, you also need to compete in personnel and swooping for a Rodri-like holding midfielder would be a great asset for Arteta as he looks to dethrone City for the Premier League title next season.