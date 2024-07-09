West Ham plot move for Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham United have signed Max Kilman and Luis Guilherme in recent weeks as Julen Lopetegui prepares for his first season at the club having taken over the managerial hot seat from David Moyes.

The Spaniard has been looking to add players who he deems fit for his own tactical setup and has identified Aaron Wan-Bissaka as the latest player on his radar.

Daily Mail has reported that the Hammers are ‘tracking’ the Manchester United full-back’s situation with the Red Devils open to the prospect of selling him this summer, subject to a good offer.

The Englishman was also linked with a transfer to Galatasaray of late and it has since emerged that Manchester United would be looking for a £17 million transfer fee to part with Wan-Bissaka.

He arrived at Old Trafford in 2019 from Crystal Palace in a move worth £50 million, however, it is fair to say that the right-back has not fully justified his price tag.

As he enters the last year of his contract, United are obliged to sell him this summer in order prevent losing him for free next year and it seems like West Ham are ready to take advantage.

West Ham will be a good destination for AWB

West Ham will be a logical next step for Aaron Wan-Bissaka after he has failed to make any noteworthy impact at Manchester United and has been usurped to a primary role in the team by Diogo Dalot.

The Hammers are a midtable club that challengers for European football. Under Lopetegui, they are building a fresh sporting project in which the 26-year-old can fit well.

Lopetegui likes to organise his teams in a low defensive block and Wan-Bissaka’s offensive frailties could be masked as a result of a majority of his work revolving in his own half.

Vladimir Coufal, 31, is the Hammers’ only available right-back and the United star will initially compete with the Czechman for a place in the line-up before potentially replacing him as first-choice.

West Ham will be able to afford a £17 million transfer fee for Wan-Bissaka, though they may try to leverage his contractual situation in their favour by seeking a slight discount on Man United’s quote.