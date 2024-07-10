Tottenham ‘in talks’ to sign Jacob Ramsey this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘in talks’ over a deal to sign Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey this summer, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites are said to be keen on reinforcing their engine room in this transfer window. They have already purchased Archie Gray from Leeds United but it seems they want to sign more than one midfielder ahead of next season.

Conor Gallagher was previously mentioned as a key target but they have seemingly cooled their interest in him and now, it looks like they have identified Ramsey as a key option.

According to the report by Football Insider, Spurs are keen on signing the Englishman and have already opened ‘talks’ with Aston Villa to get the deal done.

The report further claims that Unai Emery’s side want a fee of around £50m to sell their star man but Tottenham believe the price is too steep so they want to include Giovani Lo Celso in a part-exchange deal to lower the price.

Ramsey to Tottenham

The report further claims that Aston Villa could accept the offer but they may include an unnamed player to finalise the deal. Therefore, it appears all parties are open to doing a deal.

Emery is said to be a big admirer of Lo Celso having already worked together at Paris Saint-Germain and Villarreal so the Spanish boss might be open to reuniting with his former colleague at Villa Park.

Ramsey is a versatile player as he is comfortable playing in the box-to-box role but can also be deployed in the left flank. He is dynamic, technically gifted and can dribble past opposition defenders.

In addition, he works hard without possession and has already showcased his qualities in the Premier League in recent times. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, the 23-year-old struggled with injury problems last term, therefore Ange Postecoglou’s side will have to be very careful about that before getting any potential deal done for him.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to sign the Englishman in this transfer window to reinforce their midfield department.