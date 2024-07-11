Tottenham favourites ahead of Newcastle to sign Neto

Tottenham Hotspur have moved ahead of Newcastle United in the race to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto this summer, according to Givemesport.

Neto had another injury-plagued campaign with Wolves, but he was still impressive with 3 goals and 11 assists from just 24 appearances. He also made his mark for Portugal at the European Championship, providing the assist for the late winner against the Czech Republic in the group stage.

It is now reported by Givemesport that Spurs and Newcastle are in the running to land his signature, but the former have an advantage with Europa League football. The opportunity to relocate to London could also sway the Portuguese into accepting a move to Spurs ahead of the Magpies.

Spurs are said to be preparing an opening offer, but it is likely to be below Wolves’ £60 million price tag for Neto. Aside from the 24-year-old, the London giants also hold an interest in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze as they aim to bolster their squad with a wide attacking player this summer.

Quality winger

Neto had a tough campaign with multiple hamstring injuries, but he was still one of Wolves’ best performers with 14 goal contributions. Neto also impressed with his dribbling skills and ability to create key chances for his teammates. He completed almost 2 take-ons per league game with 1.9 key passes.

The Portuguese’s statistics should only improve with a bigger club and Neto could be prepared to move on from Wolves this summer. Spurs are interested in his services, but they may be wary of spending big, considering his injury record. Neto has missed over 100 games for club and country with injures since his move to Wolves.

This is a huge warning signing for any interested club. Hence, we won’t be surprised if Spurs are cautious over the fee spent on him. Eze has been identified as an alternative for the London heavyweights. He is equally talented and could be a better buy with no significant injuries in the last three years. He has missed just 5 games.