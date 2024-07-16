Latest Fulham transfer rumours: Smith Rowe bid, Souza offer, battle for Conceição, and more

Fulham recently confirmed the departures of some key players in the squad and are now in the market to sign quality replacements.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Tosin Adarabioyo all saw out their contracts at Craven Cottage before completing moves to Leicester City and Chelsea respectively while João Palhinha is nearing a move to Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.

After being left on the bench in the final game of the season against Luton Town, Willian looks to have played his last game for the club in the 4-0 loss at home to Manchester City with the Brazilian refusing to renew his contract at the club.

On the other hand, the futures of some returning loanees including Kevin Mbabu, and Carlos Vinícius remain in doubt, leaving the squad short of options in some key positions.

Marco Silva is now looking to reinforce his squad ahead of a must-improve season as supporters with Fulham tickets will hope to finish higher than their 13th-place finish last season.

Here is a roundup of the latest Fulham transfer rumours:

Fulham readying next bid for Emil Smith Rowe

Fulham are considering increasing their offer to sign Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe this summer, as per Evening Standard.

The Arsenal academy graduate made only three Premier League starts in the Premier League last season and has endured a recurring spell of injuries.

According to Evening Standard, the 23-year-old is ready to depart the club this summer for regular playing time and Fulham are understood to be keen on bringing the London-born midfielder to West London.

The Gunners previously rejected a bid from Fulham for Smith Rowe and the Cottagers are now considering increasing their proposal to bring the England International to reinforce their attack this summer, as per the report.

Fulham emerge frontrunners to sign Richard Rios

Fulham have emerged as a frontrunner in the race for Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios, according to Italian outlet, Viola News.

The 23-year-old was a regular for Palmeiras before joining the Colombian national team for the Copa America and his performances have piqued the interest of a host of European top clubs.

Fulham are cash-tanked after selling João Palhinha to Bayern Munich for £50m and they could offer £20m plus add-ons to secure the signing of the midfielder, as per the report

Viola News adds that the Colombia international is also targeted by Villarreal and Fiorentina who have both seen their offers rebuffed, leaving Fulham as the frontrunners for the midfielder.

Cottagers remain keen on Scott McTominay

Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder, Scott McTominay this summer, according to Sky Sports.

The West London outfit are looking for a viable replacement after the departure of combative midfielder, João Palhinha to Bayern Munich. They initially indicated interest in bringing him to Craven Cottage last year as a replacement for the Portuguese star but a move failed to materialise.

Now, Sky Sports are reporting that the Cottagers have reignited their interest in the Scotland international who has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

The report adds that Fulham have also indicated interest in signing Pierre-Emile Højbjerg from Tottenham Hotspur and Andre from Fluminense but face stern competition from Turkish giants, Galatasaray for the signature of McTominay and Højbjerg.

Fulham in negotiations for André

According to the Brazilian publication, UOL, Fulham are ‘in negotiations’ to sign Fluminense midfielder, André this summer.

The Brazil International has been a long-time target for the London club over the past seasons. The club recently sold Palhinha to Bayern and have now earmarked André to fill the position.

According to UOL, Fluminense are open to selling the 22-year-old this summer after rejecting offers last year particularly a £25m offer from Liverpool.

The report adds that Fulham are in negotiations to sign the combative midfielder and the Brazilian club are waiting for an official offer from the West London club.

Fulham set sights on Swiss assist king

Fulham are keen on signing Union Saint-Gilloise attacking midfielder, Cameron Puertas, according to Foot Mercato.

The 25-year-old was a midfield metronome for Les Unionistes last season, finishing the season with five goals and 16 assists – the most by any player in the Jupiler Pro League. His performances have caught the attention of several top clubs in Europe.

It appears Fulham are firmly in the race for the Swiss with Mercato reporting that the Cottagers are ‘trying hard’ to sign him. However, they face stiff competition from Bundesliga side, Borussia Monchengladbach who are now taking ‘concrete steps’ to secure the signing of the former Switzerland u21 star.

Fulham will need to be more proactive to beat Monchengladbach to the signing of the assist king, to bolster Marco Silva’s side next season as they look to leap higher than their 13th-place finish last season.

Fulham submit offer for Vinicius Souza

Fulham have submitted an offer to sign Sheffield United midfielder, Vinicius Souza, according to Brazilian journalist, Venê Casagrande.

Souza was an ever-present figure in the heart of the midfield for Sheffield last season, featuring in 36 matches. Although the Blades ended up being relegated, his performances were remarkable as he finished the season as one of the club’s best players.

Now, according to Casagrande, Fulham sent a proposal worth £18m (£15m) to Sheffield to sign the 25-year-old. However, their offer was rejected by the club.

Despite this, the Cottagers remain in negotiations with the South Yorkshire club who are looking to trade the Brazilian this summer due to his high wages.

Fulham in battle to sign Portuguese star

Fulham are among a host of Premier League clubs to indicate interest in FC Porto winger, Francisco Conceição, according to HITC.

The 21-year-old scored a memorable goal for Portugal against Czechia as his dine-minute strike gave the Selecao their first group stage win of the recently concluded European Championship. He recorded 16 goal contributions for the Dragons across all competitions last season and is now being courted by a host of top European clubs.

According to HITC, Fulham are one of several Premier League sides to indicate interest in the Portuguese star.

However, the Cottagers’ race for the winger could prove to be a London battle as several London clubs in the Premier League including Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have all indicated interest in signing Conceição, as per the report.

However, HITC adds that a deal for the tricky winger won’t be straightforward with

the interested clubs having to deal with a price hike that has risen from £25m to £38m.

Swooping for Conceição would make much sense as the player would hand Marco Silva a consistent goal threat to his side. With top London clubs reported to be interested in his signature, it remains to be seen which part of the London divide will secure the signing of the in-demand winger.