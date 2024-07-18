Premier League
West Ham ‘showing an interest’ in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin
West Ham are ‘showing an interest’ in signing Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer but a deal would cost them £40m.
West Ham United have made no secret about their desire to land a striker this summer as they plan for life after Michail Antonio, who has been their go-to marksman for the last nine years.
He is now 34 and it is expected that Julen Lopetegui will sign a fresh name in his offensive department with the club ‘showing an interest’ in Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to talkSPORT.
The Toffees are resigned to losing the Englishman sooner or later as he has entered the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and has not shown any interest in prolonging his stay.
Newcastle United were keen on him, the report adds, but were priced out owing to his £40 million price tag. Manchester United may also cool interest in Calvert-Lewin after acquiring Joshua Zirkzee.
West Ham’s chances of meeting Everton’s £40 million asking price have been described as ‘unlikely’ by talkSPORT due to Calvert-Lewin’s ‘troubling injury record’ but he remains a target nevertheless.
The Hammers may change their stance on the 27-year-old’s purchase if his price reduces as the transfer window draws to a close but for now, they don’t seem ready to give into Everton’s hefty demands.
West Ham right to not overpay for Calvert-Lewin
Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract will expire in less than 12 months and he can be signed as a free agent next summer if Everton fail to get rid of him at latest by January’s transfer window.
West Ham will not be oblivious to the fact that the forward has already rejected the possibility of penning a new deal on Merseyside and will undoubtedly look to leverage the situation in their favour.
With Calvert-Lewin’s future in mind, it is hard to argue against their outlook of not wanting to overpay for his signing this year, especially when there is still considerable time left in the transfer window.
West Ham are also interested in signing Alexander Sorloth from Villarreal. He has arguably been a better player than Calvert-Lewin and will be available for close to £32 million.
Other News
-
Premier League/ 17 seconds ago
West Ham ‘showing an interest’ in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin
West Ham are 'showing an interest' in signing Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer but...
-
Premier League/ 2 hours ago
Tottenham plot double swoop to sign Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a double swoop to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers...
-
Premier League/ 4 hours ago
West Ham inching closer to Alexander Sorloth’s signing from Villarreal
West Ham are 'edging closer' to Alexander Sorloth's signing from La Liga side Villarreal...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 6 hours ago
Man Utd already in talks with PSG for Manuel Ugarte
According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have opened talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 19 hours ago
Matthijs de Ligt still waiting for Manchester United move
According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt keeps waiting for a...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 1 day ago
Leny Yoro flying in for medical ahead of £52m Man Utd move
Leny Yoro is flying in to Manchester to undergo a medical after Man Utd...