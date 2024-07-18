West Ham ‘showing an interest’ in signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin

West Ham United have made no secret about their desire to land a striker this summer as they plan for life after Michail Antonio, who has been their go-to marksman for the last nine years.

He is now 34 and it is expected that Julen Lopetegui will sign a fresh name in his offensive department with the club ‘showing an interest’ in Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, according to talkSPORT.

The Toffees are resigned to losing the Englishman sooner or later as he has entered the final year of his contract at Goodison Park and has not shown any interest in prolonging his stay.

Newcastle United were keen on him, the report adds, but were priced out owing to his £40 million price tag. Manchester United may also cool interest in Calvert-Lewin after acquiring Joshua Zirkzee.

West Ham’s chances of meeting Everton’s £40 million asking price have been described as ‘unlikely’ by talkSPORT due to Calvert-Lewin’s ‘troubling injury record’ but he remains a target nevertheless.

The Hammers may change their stance on the 27-year-old’s purchase if his price reduces as the transfer window draws to a close but for now, they don’t seem ready to give into Everton’s hefty demands.

West Ham right to not overpay for Calvert-Lewin

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract will expire in less than 12 months and he can be signed as a free agent next summer if Everton fail to get rid of him at latest by January’s transfer window.

West Ham will not be oblivious to the fact that the forward has already rejected the possibility of penning a new deal on Merseyside and will undoubtedly look to leverage the situation in their favour.

With Calvert-Lewin’s future in mind, it is hard to argue against their outlook of not wanting to overpay for his signing this year, especially when there is still considerable time left in the transfer window.

West Ham are also interested in signing Alexander Sorloth from Villarreal. He has arguably been a better player than Calvert-Lewin and will be available for close to £32 million.