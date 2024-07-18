West Ham inching closer to Alexander Sorloth’s signing from Villarreal

Julen Lopetegui’s rebuild at West Ham is in full flow as he looks to bring in a centre-forward prior to the start of the new Premier League season, which is less than a month away.

Caught Offside has exclusively reported that the Hammers are ‘edging closer’ to Alexander Sorloth’s signing from La Liga side Villarreal and have already set the ball rolling in terms of negotiations.

They’ve offered the Yellow Submarine £25 million for Sorloth as they seek a slight discount on his release clause, said to be worth £32 million, according to the report.

AS Roma had also shown interest in his signing and were ‘about to reach an agreement on personal terms’ but now fear that West Ham will pip them to the La Liga marksman’s signing.

It is expected for West Ham to meet with Sorloth’s representatives this week to discuss terms, which are likely to include a long-term contract which will run through to 2030.

Sorloth would be an incredible signing for West Ham

Alexander Sorloth would be a fabulous signing for West Ham and more importantly, the most like-f0r-like replacement they can possibly bring in for the ageing Michail Antonio.

He has a powerful physical presence in the box, which will possibly make him feel at home in the Premier League. The Norwegian is also capable of holding the ball to create chances for the wingers, a characteristic which will help Mohamed Kudus particularly to thrive down the flank.

The 28-year-old is in the most productive years of his career. He scored 26 goals and provided six assists in the 2023/24 season for Villarreal.

Sorloth was also the top-scorer in La Liga last season with 23 strikes to his name as he beat Jude Bellingham amongst others to the prize. The highlight of his campaign was undoubtedly scoring four goals in a match against champions Real Madrid.

It will be exciting to see Sorloth at West Ham, who will look to get his signing over the line as soon as they possibly can so as to have him available for pre-season.