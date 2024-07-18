Tottenham plot double swoop to sign Eberechi Eze and Pedro Neto

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a double swoop to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze this summer, as per Caught Offside.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League last season, it was thought that the Lilywhites would remain busy in this transfer window to reinforce their squad as Ange Postecoglou previously said that he wants to construct a squad that can challenge for big prizes in future.

However, the North London club haven’t made many signings so far this summer as youngster Archie Gray is the only new player that has joined the club.

With the new season set to commence in less than four weeks, this might be a little bit concerning for the Spurs fans. But, it is expected that the club’s hierarchy may step up their efforts to reinforce the squad over the coming days.

Now, according to the report by Caught Offside, the Lilywhites are considering reinforcing the flanks this summer and have identified Neto and Eze as serious targets.

Eze & Neto to Tottenham

The report further claims that the duo could cost a combined fee of £101m, therefore, Tottenham will have to break the bank to lure Eze and Neto to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

Caught Offside also states that Spurs have already opened talks to learn about the details of signing the duo before making the potential swoops.

The report mentions that Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in Neto and Eze but they haven’t made any concrete approach yet so it looks like Tottenham are ahead of their rivals in this race.

Eze has established himself as a talismanic figure for Crystal Palace in recent times and after showcasing his qualities in the Premier League, he was selected to play for England in the European Championship.

On the other hand, Neto has also proven his worth in the Premier League in recent years but his injury problems are the main issue and Spurs need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure the duo’s signature in this transfer window to bolster the attack.