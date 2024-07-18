Latest Juventus transfer rumours: Cabal signs, Chiesa swap deal, Abraham eyed and more

Juventus are gearing up for the 2024-25 Serie A campaign and plans are already in place to ensure the team is well prepared for a Scudetto title chase next season.

After a bittersweet season that ended sourly despite winning the Coppa Italia, Massimiliano Allegri was fired by the club owing to behavioural issues.

The club have confirmed the appointment of Thiago Motta who is expected to rebrand their style of play from a defensively pragmatic side to a fluid free-flowing attacking side. Supporters who buy Juventus tickets are certainly anticipating a much more positive campaign under Motta.

The Nerazzuri have already begun to bolster their ranks with Michele Di Gregorio joining from Genoa to stake a claim between the posts next season.

Douglas Luiz and Khéphren Thuram have been added to the midfield ranks after joining from Aston Villa and Nice respectively and both midfielders will hope to play a key role under Thiago Motta next season.

They’re also uncertainties over the futures of Wojciech Szczesny who is yet to join up with the team’s preseason training. On the other hand, Matías Soulé and Dean Huijsen are attracting interest abroad and the club are looking to recoup significant funds to boost their transfer budget this summer.

Here’s a roundup of the latest Juventus transfer rumours

Juan Cabal arrives for medical

Juventus has stolen a march on their domestic rivals, Inter Milan to secure the signing of Hellas Verona left-back, Juan Cabal.

According to Football Italia, the 23-year-old is set to join the Bianconeri after outbidding Inter to seal a €10m plus €2m add-ons deal.

The Colombian has arrived in Turin to undergo medical assessments with the club’s official site posting his pictures with the caption ‘Buongiorno! Nuovi arrivi a Torino’ translates as ‘Good morning, new arrivals in Turin’.

Cabal will be Thiago Motta’s fourth summer signing after Douglas Luiz, Khéphren Thuram and Michele Di Gregorio.

Juventus ready Teun Koopmeiners bid

According to Italian football expert, Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are readying an official bid to Atalanta to sign Teun Koopmeiners this summer.

The Dutchman was one of the best midfielders in the Italian top flight last season, recording 12 goals and five assists to help La Dea clinch a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. He played a pivotal role in Atlanta’s Europa League triumph and was unfortunate to miss out on the Netherlands’ squad for the ongoing European Championship.

Now, according to Romano, Koopmeiners is open for a move to Juventus and is waiting for the Bianconeri to complete an offer with Atalanta after already agreeing personal terms with them.

The 26-year-old would be a perfect addition in the middle of the park for Thiago Motta’s side, as they bid to clinch their first Scudetto since the 2019-2020 season.

Bianconeri plot Chiesa-Raspadori swap deal

According to Tuttosport as relayed by Football Italia, Juventus and Napoli could discuss a possible swap deal that could see Federico Chiesa move to Diego Armando Maradona Stadium while Giacomo Raspadori could join Thiago Motta at the Allianz Stadium.

Both players are out of favour in their parent clubs and are expected to leave this summer. Napoli’s head coach, Antonio Conte is an admirer of Chiesa and the winger could be transferred to Naples in a swap deal involving Raspadori, as per the report.

Both players are valued at around €25m (£21m) and it remains to be seen if Napoli would wait until next summer to poach Chiesa for free.

Juventus set sights on Tammy Abraham

AS Roma centre-forward, Tammy Abraham is on the radar of a host of Italian clubs including Juventus.

This is according to Calcio Mercato who states that Roma are looking to sell the England International and AC Milan and Juventus have set their sights on him.

Abraham ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament last season which kept him out of action for a large chunk of large season. The 26-year-old is now back in contention in the first-team fold and will be hoping to make a mark under Daniele de Rossi.

However, the Giallorossi are looking to recoup funds to secure the transfer of Juventus in-demand winger, Matías Soulé and Sevilla centre-forward, Youssef En-Nesyri and have put up Abraham for sale, as per Mercato.

With Moise Keane leaving the club, Mercato reports that Juventus have indicated interest in the Englishman who is valued at €30m (£25m) by Roma.

Juventus plot triple raid on Porto

Juventus are plotting a move for three FC Porto wingers including Galeno, Pepe and Francisco Conceiçao, as per Tutto Mercato.

The Old Ladies previously targeted Jason Sancho but the Englishman looks to have reconciled with United’s Boss, Erik Ten Hag and could be handed a stint at the club this season.

Hence, the 32-time Scudetto champions have now moved to other targets and Tuttomercato has revealed that three Porto wingers are in the sights of the club.

The attacking trio of Wendel, Pepe and Conceiçao were instrumental to the Dragons team that reached the Champions League round of 16 last season.

All three wingers are on the radar of Juventus but Conceiçao has caught the club’s attention the most according to the report.

It is unclear if Juventus will target the attacking trio or plot a swoop for Conceiçao who has piqued their interests more than others.

Rabiot waves goodbye to Juventus

Juventus official x account has confirmed the departure of long-serving midfielder, Adrien Rabiot.

The inscription reads ‘Thanks for everything Adrien and good luck for the future!’

The France International has been subject to several contract renewal offers after his contract at the club expired at the end of last season. Every effort to renew his contract proved futile as the former Paris Saint-Germain has decided to leave for new chapters.

His departure ends a five-year spell at the Allianz Stadium where he made 157 appearances, scoring 14 goals and providing 12 assists.

A host of clubs across Europe, particularly in England are vying for his signature and it remains to be seen where his next chapter will begin.

Juventus still in the race for Jean-Clair Todibo

Premier League side, West Ham United have reached an agreement with Nice over a deal to bring Jean-Clair Todibo to the London Stadium this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Todibo has been a subject of interest in recent months to several top European clubs including Juventus, West Ham and Manchester United.

UEFA’s multi-club regulations have ruled United out of a move for the French star and West Ham have recently agreed a loan deal with a £26m buy option with Nice, according to Sky Sports.

However, the report reveals that Todibo is giving his preference to Juventus but are yet to make an offer to Nice.

The Bianconeri are looking to shore up their defence this summer and have been handed a huge advantage in their chase for Todibo who has prioritised a move to Turin over London.

It remains to be seen how swiftly Juventus will act to steal a march on their English rivals to secure the signing of the 24-year-old.