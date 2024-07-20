Tottenham ‘keen’ on signing Scott McTominay this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keen’ on signing Manchester United star Scott McTominay this summer, as per The Sun.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign last term, scoring 10 goals and registering three assists in 43 appearances in all competitions. However, with his current contract set to expire at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has started to emerge in recent times.

Although Man Utd have an option to extend his deal for one year, it has been reported that Erik ten Hag’s side could cash-in on him to make room to purchase a new midfielder.

According to the report by The Sun, Tottenham are interested in signing a new midfielder this summer and initially identified Conor Gallagher as the primary target.

But, he is likely to remain at Chelsea so after failing to secure his signature, the Lilywhites have shifted their focus to alternative options and have now earmarked McTominay as a serious option.

McTominay to Tottenham

The report says that the Red Devils don’t want to let their star man leave for anything less than £40m, therefore, the North London club will have to splash a sizable amount of money to sign him.

However, The Sun claims that Fulham are also interested in the Scotsman and have already seen their initial bid rejected by the record Premier League champions.

The report states Galatasaray are also in this race but the player doesn’t want to move abroad, therefore, it seems Tottenham will have to beat their city rivals to purchase the 27-year-old.

McTominay is a versatile midfielder as he can play anywhere across the middle of the park. He is a dynamic player, excellent in the air, has the ability to chip-in with some important goals and also works hard without possession.

So, he could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign him in this transfer window to reinforce the midfield department.

Meanwhile, after finishing fifth in Ange Postecoglou’s debut season as the manager, it remains to be seen how Tottenham perform under the Australian boss next season.