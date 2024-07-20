West Ham United plot audacious N’golo Kante swoop

West Ham United are plotting an audacious swoop to sign N’golo Kante from Al-Ittihad this summer, as per the Guardian.

Kante spent seven years with Chelsea having joined in the summer of 2016 before switching to the Saudi Pro League to join Al-Ittihad where he has since become an indispensable figure in the team.

According to the Guardian, the Hammers have begun negotiations with the Nadi Al-Sha’ab and there’s a desire from both clubs to get a deal across the line for the Frenchman this summer.

West Ham’s head coach, Julen Lopetegui is a long-term admirer of the 33-year-old having plotted a swoop to sign him during his brief spell with Real Madrid. Although Kante is happy in Saudi Arabia, the former Chelsea man is open to returning to London, per the report.

The East London club are looking to shore up their defensive midfield ranks after Kalvin Philips failed to impress last season and have now set their sights on Kante with the Guardian reporting that the Hammers will need to pay Al-Ittihad a fee in the region of £20m to sign the midfield destroyer.

Bold move

Following a trophy-laden career in the past nine years at both club and international level, West Ham are confident that Kante’s experience would be pivotal for the team under Lepotegui, according to the Guardian.

The Hammers are showing an ambitious intent this summer as they gear up for the next Premier League season where they’ll be hoping to clinch a European spot.

They have already secured the signings of Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham and Max Kilman and are now looking to add Kante as a potential fourth addition to the squad.

The France International has proven that age is just a number after putting up stellar displays for France during the recently completed European Championship.

His relentless runs and tenacity for tackling make him an archetypical player for Lopetegui who favours a robust and combative midfielder to sit deep.

While his £20m asking price may not be much of a problem, it remains to be seen if the Hammers will pay his high salaries or negotiate for a pay cut.