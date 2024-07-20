Tottenham identify Jonathan David as ‘top target’

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly identified LOSC Lille star Jonathan David as a ‘top target’ to reinforce their attacking department, as per TEAMtalk.

Despite cashing-in on Harry Kane last summer, the Lilywhites decided not to sign anyone to replace the Englishman. Ange Postecoglou kept faith in Son Heung-Min and Richarlison to fill Kane’s void.

However, the Brazilian struggled with injury problems last term, while the South Korean looked more comfortable playing out wide than through the middle.

So, it seems Tottenham are considering signing a new centre-forward this summer to reinforce the frontline. A few names were previously linked with a move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane but David is seemingly their primary option.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Spurs have earmarked the Canadian as the ‘top target’ with Postecoglou obsessed with securing his signature before the end of this window.

David to Tottenham

The report further claims that the 24-year-old’s current contract is set to expire at the end of next season, therefore Lille are keen on cash-in on him to recoup some transfer fee and want a fee of around £25m.

However, TEAMtalk states that purchasing the striker won’t be straightforward for the North London club as Chelsea are also interested in him and additionally, West Ham United have registered their interest in him as well.

David has showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the French top-flight over the last few years and he enjoyed a productive campaign last term as well, scoring 19 goals and registering four assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances. He also displayed his qualities for Canada in the recently concluded Copa America, helping his country reach the semi-final.

The 24-year-old has the ability to link-up the play, has a poacher’s instinct inside the box, is efficient in hold-up the play and can also finish off his opportunities. Therefore, he would be a shrewd bargain signing for Tottenham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature if he eventually leaves Les Dogues in this transfer window.