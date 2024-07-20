Latest Tottenham transfer rumours: Mason Mount swoop, Eze offer, Gyökeres cut price deal and more

Tottenham Hotspur are gearing up for the coming Premier League season with preseason preparations already taking place.

While some youngsters such as Mikey Moore and Will Lankshear are knocking on the door at first-team opportunities with stellar performances in the preseason, the club are already planning on bolstering their squad next season as they get set to compete in domestic and European stages.

The coming season will see Spurs play an increased number of matches due to their participation in the UEFA Europa League and will need sufficient depth in the squad to maintain a high momentum during the congestive fixtures.

On the other hand, the futures of Manor Solomon, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Richarlison remain in doubt with all players being linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

The North London club have already secured the signing of young midfielder, Archie Gray from championship side, Leeds United, and fans with Tottenham tickets are expected more activity over the coming months.

Talks are already taking place, negotiations have begun, and some players have been earmarked over a possible move while scouts have embarked on scouting missions to secure the best possible targets to reinforce Ange Postecoglou’s squad next season.

Here’s a roundup of the latest Tottenham Hotspur transfer rumours:

Tottenham plot shock Mason Mount swoop

Tottenham Hotspur have joined a host of Premier League clubs to indicate interest in Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount, according to HITC.

The 25-year-old only made 14 Premier League appearances in his first season at United since joining from Chelsea. Incessant injuries saw the Englishman spend the majority of the season out injured and only made 20 appearances across all competitions.

HITC reports that Tottenham are aware of his situation at Old Trafford and have indicated interest in bringing him to North London this summer. However, they face stern competition from Premier League sides including Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Mount could be a plausible addition to Ange Postecoglou’s side as an alternative attacking midfielder and could offer strong depth in the midfield department ahead of the coming season.

Spurs on scouting mission for Brazilian centre-back

According to the Athletic, Tottenham are among a host of European top clubs scouting Nottingham Forest centre-back, Murillo.

The Brazilian defender was an indispensable figure at the heart of Forest’s defence last season, featuring in 32 Premier League matches and 36 matches across all competitions. His combative performances towards the tail end of the season played a pivotal role in keeping Forest afloat after relegation fears following their four-point deduction.

Now, the Athletic reports that Spurs have scouted the Brazilian ahead of a possible move this summer.

Murillo could provide Forest a big relief from the profit and sustainability regulations with several clubs in Spain and England including Chelsea, set to battle with Spurs for the defender, per the report.

Forest values the defensive ace in the region of £60-70m according to the Athletic and it remains to be seen if Spurs will match the value for the in-demand defender or negotiate a favourable value.

Tottenham looking at centre-forward options

Tottenham’s head coach, Ange Postecoglou is considering several options to reinforce his centre-forward position next season.

According to Italian outlet Tuttojuve, Lille’s centre-forward, Jonathan David is a ‘possibility’ for the club this summer.

However, competition for the Canada International is increasing with several Premier League clubs set to rival Tottenham for the prolific forward.

According to Tuttojuve, Spurs would need to offer a fee in the region of £25m to sign the attacker.

The report also adds that Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez is also being ‘considered’ by the North London club over a possible move this summer.

Gimenez was Eredivisie’s third-highest scorer with 23 goals in the recently concluded season and would be a key addition if he joins this summer.

Tottenham set to poach Viktor Gyökeres for cut-price deal

Tottenham have been given a boost in their chase of Sporting Lisbon forward, Viktor Gyökeres as the Swedish goalscorer could be available in a cut-price fee this summer.

That is according to GIVEMESPORTS who reports that Tottenham could make a surprise swoop for the former Brighton striker if they’re given assurances that the striker can be bought at a bargain price.

Gyökeres has a release clause at Sporting in the region of £84m and there’s growing confidence from Spurs that the striker could be available in a cut-price deal, according to GIVEMESPORTS.

Spurs increase the heat on Eberechi Eze’s pursuit

According to GIVEMESPORTS, Tottenham are expected to swoop for Crystal Palace midfielder, Eberechi Eze in the next weeks.

The 26-year-old was in prolific form last season, recording 15 goal contributions in 27 Premier League appearances. His form for Palace earned him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the recently concluded European Championship where he played a role to help England reach the finals.

Now, GIVEMESPORTS are reporting that Spurs are expected to understand the possibility of striking a deal as the Englishman gears up to return to preseason action after a break.

The report also adds that the midfielder is open to offers and will consider his future ahead of the coming season.

However, Spurs are not putting all their eggs in one basket with GIVEMESPORTS reporting that the North London side are keeping their options open to other targets in wide positions including Wolverhampton Wanderers forward, Pedro Neto and Rennes highly sought-after whizkid, Desire Doue.

Tottenham plot Adrien Rabiot swoop

Tottenham Hotspur have indicated interest in signing Adrien Rabiot this summer, according to Tuttojuve.

The France International left Juventus this summer after a five-year stint and 157 appearances for the club. He’s now a free agent and is attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League.

According to Tuttojuve, Tottenham are looking to bring a new midfielder this summer who can become the ‘heart of the club’ and have earmarked Rabiot as a potential option.

However, Spurs are set to face stern competition for the Frenchman from fellow North London side, Arsenal who have also indicated interest in signing the versatile midfielder, as per the report.

Tottenham ‘tracking’ Scott McTominay

According to the Sun, Tottenham are ‘tracking’ Manchester United midfielder, Scott McTominay over a possible move this summer’.

While United are making darting efforts for summer arrivals, the club are also planning for possible outgoings and McTominay may be sold by the club to help balance the books.

The Scotland international has now emerged as a target for Tottenham who are keen on bringing him to North London after they failed in signing Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

Spurs head coach, Ange Postecoglou is believed to be an admirer of the United academy graduate and is hopeful the 27-year-old could offer a new dimension to his squad playing alongside James Maddison, according to the report.

According to the report, McTominay is in high demand with several clubs across Europe including Fulham and Galatasaray set to battle with Spurs for the combative midfielder.

The Sun adds that United are demanding a £40m fee for the Scotsman – a £10 increase from the initial value they demanded last summer.

McTominay would fit well into Postecoglou’s midfield setup, providing security to the defence while also covering the tracks of forward players, allowing them to thrive in attack.