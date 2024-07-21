West Ham remain in talks to sign Kyle Walker-Peters



According to journalist Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham United continue to remain in talks to sign Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

The Hammers have been locked in discussions with the Saints for the England international, but they are yet to reach an agreement over the transfer fee.

The Saints are eyeing £20 million for the 27-year-old, but West Ham are optimistic of paying less, considering his contract expires at the end of next season.

Speaking to Givemesport, Sheth has now revealed that the Hammers are still in talks with the South Coast outfit, but there is a difference in the valuation between the clubs, he said: “They’ve been chasing Kyle Walker-Peters for a while now.”

“Talks, I’m told, are still open with Southampton, but a fee simply can’t be agreed, between what West Ham are prepared to pay and what Southampton want.”

Premier League experience

Vladimir Coufal has been the Hammers’ regular right-back and he made 47 appearances in all competitions last season under manager David Moyes. He is likely to keep his place in the starting XI next term, but new head coach Julen Lopetegui may want a strong competitor.

Ben Johnson never got adequate opportunities to prove his credentials ahead of Coufal. He decided to move on to Ipswich Town after his contract expired on June 30. Walker-Peters would be a quality replacement and he could keep Coufal on his toes knowing that he can’t take his place for granted.

At the moment, the £20 million figure appears steep for the Hammers and they will be hoping to find a resolution soon. The Saints are more likely to loosen their stance heading into August as they would not want to lose Walker-Peters on a free transfer next year if he turns down a new contract.

Walker-Peters would prove value for money. He completed an impressive 91% of his passes last season, winning 58% percent of his duels. The Tottenham graduate also made 5 recoveries per outing with almost 2 tackles won. His vast Premier League experience of 115 games means he could adapt seamlessly.