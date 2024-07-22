Jacobs confirms West Ham have genuine interest in Tomori



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, West Ham United have a genuine interest in signing AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori during the ongoing transfer window.

The Hammers have been active this summer and they have already signed Max Kilman, Luis Guilherme and Wes Foderingham. Kilman should provide the much-needed solidity in the heart of the defence, but it appears West Ham are still interested in signing another central defender in Tomori.

ExWHUEmployee was the first to break the story in his Patreon and Jacobs has now acknowledged that the Hammers have a genuine interest in the defender. The club have been long-term admirers of the England international. They initially tried to sign him on loan from Chelsea in the summer of 2020.

Top-class centre-back

Tomori has made big progress in his career since his move to the Rossoneri from Chelsea three years ago. He won the Serie A title with the Milan giants in 21/22 and has also helped them qualify for the Champions League every campaign. Despite this, he could be signed for the right price this summer.

Milan are eyeing more than £40 million for the Blues graduate, but the Hammers should be optimistic of driving the price down. The big question mark is whether the Hammers can persuade the 26-year-old to join them. The club won’t be in Europe next season after finishing 9th in the Premier League last term.

They looked good value to finish in the top 6 at one stage, but their poor defensive record let them down during the back end of the campaign. A centre-back duo of Kilman and Tomori would definitely boost the Hammers’ prospects of returning to European football under manager Julen Lopetegui next year.

Tomori is a strong ball-playing centre-back. He had a passing accuracy of 91% in Serie A last season, winning 56% of his overall duels. He made 4 recoveries, 2.5 clearances and 1.6 tackles per outing. He kept 7 clean sheets from 24 starts. He would surely help in improving the Hammers’ defensive record.