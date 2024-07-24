Man Utd ‘in discussion’ to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer

Manchester United are reportedly ‘in discussion’ with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to sign Manuel Ugarte this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have already strengthened their frontline and the defensive department by purchasing Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro respectively this summer.

However, it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag also wants a new midfielder following Casemiro’s disappointing displays last season. A few names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford with Martin Zubimendi and Youssouf Fofana being among them but Ugarte is seemingly the primary option.

It was previously reported that the Red Devils have already agreed on personal terms with the player and now, writing on X, Romano has reported that after receiving the ‘green light’ from the player, Man Utd are ‘in discussion’ with PSG to get the deal done.

However, the journalist says that Ten Hag’s side haven’t managed to find an agreement with the French giants yet and it is now going to be interesting to see whether the two clubs can eventually manage to agree on a deal in principle over the coming days.

Ugarte to Man Utd

Romano further claims that Ugarte isn’t the only midfielder the record Premier League champions are willing to sign as they are also in talks internally to bring back Sofyan Amrabat at the club following a season-long loan last season.

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United remain in discussion with PSG for Manuel Ugarte, after green light from player and personal terms agreed last week. No agreement between clubs yet. Man United are also in talks to decide how to proceed on new terms with Fiorentina for Sofyan Amrabat.”

PSG are reportedly demanding a fee of around £59m to sell the Uruguayan and therefore, it is going to be difficult for Man Utd to broker this deal unless Luis Enrique’s side lower their valuation.

Ugarte is a holding midfielder – who likes to play aggressively. He is quick, strong, can receive possession under pressure and is also efficient in keeping the ball.

Therefore, the South American could be a solid signing for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.