Tottenham eye swoop to sign Ivan Toney this summer

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly look to sign Brentford ace Ivan Toney this summer, as per the transfer insider Dean Jones.

After finishing fifth in the Premier League in Ange Postecoglou’s debut season as the manager, the Lilywhites are said to be willing to reinforce the squad in this transfer window to continue the rebuild under the Australian’s guidance.

Spurs have already strengthened the engine room by purchasing Archie Gray from Leeds United. However, along with that, Postecoglou is reportedly willing to add new faces to the attack and the backline.

Speaking on the Ranks FC Podcast, Jones has reported that there is a possibility Richarlison could leave this summer and therefore, Tottenham are planning to sign a new centre-forward.

The journalist further claims that Santiago Giménez and Jonathan David are the options on Tottenham’s wish-list but Toney is also on their radar. Jones says that Spurs are willing to purchase Toney for a fee under £40m and if they were to manage that, it will be a shrewd signing for them.

Toney to Tottenham

Jones said:

“It is still looking viable that Richarlison leaves Tottenham. There has been talk about Santi Gimenez, Jonathan David, they are on the list, but Ivan Toney is there too. If they can get him, in their eyes, under £40m, I don’t think that’s a bad idea for Tottenham at all.”

Toney has entered the final year of his current contract and he is not willing to renew his deal with Brentford to take the next step in his career.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United previously expressed their interest in signing him but they all have seemingly cooled their interest in him. Therefore, Tottenham can have a clear pathway to secure his signature this summer.

Toney has already showcased his goal-scoring prowess in the Premier League over the last few years and therefore, he would be an excellent acquisition for Postecoglou’s side if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to reinforce their attacking department by signing the Englishman in this transfer window.