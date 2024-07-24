Bayern Munich have begun making significant moves in the Summer transfer window to improve their team for the 2024/2025 season. The Bavarians suffered huge losses in the 2023/2034 season, leading to their worst finish in a League season in 11 years. Amongst early changes made to their squad, the German Giants employed the services of former Manchescity City Captain and Burnley Coach – Vincent Kompany as the new head coach to help revamp the team.

With a keen eye on reclaiming their dominance in Germany and making a strong impact in the UEFA Champions League, the club is strategically recruiting emerging talents across Europe. Bayern’s latest summer signings include a winger, a defender, and a much-needed holding midfielder.

These new additions are expected to improve the team’s performances and bring fresh energy and versatility to Vincent Kompany’s side. The failings at the defense line, primarily at center-back and left-back opened the necessity of finding better prospects to solidify the team’s defense and give competition to the other players. An extra attacking midfielder could also ease the load on Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane in the front line. Potential departures are inevitable and will create gaps that need to be filled, as many players seek better opportunities and more playing time elsewhere.

JOAO PAULINHA

Bayern Munich secured the services of Portuguese midfielder Jao Paulinha from Fulham on a four-year deal worth over £42.3m. This comes a year after Balverian’s initial deal to sign the talented midfielder collapsed.

Like Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão, and most renowned Portuguese players, Paulinha emerged from Sporting Lisbon’s academy. He played in the second-division team until he turned 22. His breakthrough came after he helped Braga to a surprising third-place finish in the 2019/20 season while on loan, earning him regular play-time for Sporting Lisbon the next season. His contributions to the team were crucial as Sporting won the Primeira Liga title. He was also named in the league’s Team of the Year that season.

Paulinha earned his first international cap for Portugal in March 2021, at 25. That summer, he also made two appearances at UEFA Euro 2020. His impression on the International stage gained him massive recognition in Europe, with scouts knocking on and monitoring his situation at Sporting Lisbon.

Following another standout season with the Portuguese giants, Palhinha signed with Premier League side Fulham. In their first season back in the top flight, he bossed the midfield and helped the club secure an impressive 10th-place finish in the 2022/23 season. He has since made 79 appearances for the London club, scoring seven goals and winning multiple dwells. The Portuguese made three brief appearances for his country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and continued to impress for Portugal at Euro 2024 in Germany.

The Bavarians suffered a loose defensive system last season, that occasionally saw Kimmich starting from the back, Paulinha’s defensive strength will be crucial for Bayern in the coming season. His physique, tough tackling, and experience in defensive midfield make him an important addition to Kompany’s team. While primarily focused on defensive duties, Palhinha is also capable of moving forward and helping the frontline. His scoring sense is seen often with spectacular long-range shots.

MICHEAL OLISE

Bayern Munich had signed Michael Olise from Crystal Palace for approximately 60 million euros (£50 million). The 22-year-old England-born winger played for France’s Under-21 team and featured in 90 matches across all competitions during his three seasons with the Eagles. Though missing out on a large part of the previous League season, Olise managed to score 10 goals and made 6 assists in 19 appearances for the Eagles.

The winger transferred to Crystal Palace from second-division side Reading for just £8 million in July 2021. Olise committed to a five-year contract to join the German Giants earlier this month. He chose the German team despite strong interests from Chelsea and Newcastle United earlier this summer, the former reportedly withdrawing from negotiations before he made his decision.

The French star has exceptional dribbling skills and is very creative on the pitch. Bayern’s interest in a proficient winger of his qualities is no surprise after they failed to secure silverware for the first time in over a decade, laking enough creative power with Serge Gnabry out with injury most of the season. Olise easily navigates through defenders and creates space in tight situations. His accuracy with passes will enable him to deliver precise crosses and through balls, a quality and match-up that could enhance goal-scoring opportunities for Harry Kane up-front. Olise can operate effectively on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, providing the dynamic Kompany’s side currently lacks.

Vincent Kompany, who previously managed the English side Burnley is a huge admirer of Olise’s talent and provided the green light to secure the signature of the talented player. Under him, Olise will likely develop and integrate into the squad. Bayern’s competitive nature will give him the platform to reach his full potential and contribute significantly to the team’s success. But then the question arises of his form, having recently recovered from a hamstring injury.

HIROKI ITO

Bayern Munich in their bid to strengthen their defense ahead of the upcoming season made Japanese talent Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart their first signing of the summer after having triggered his €23.50m release clause.

Ito joined the academy of three-time Japanese champions, Jubilo Iwata, at the U15 level in 2015. He was promoted to the first team two years later and made his senior debut in March 2018 in the League Cup against local rivals Shimizu S-Pulse.

His league debut came in August of the same year as a late substitute against Kashiwa Reysol, which became his only appearance in the 2018 J1 League season. In 2019, the defender was loaned to Nagoya Grampus, where he made only nine appearances before returning to Iwata after their relegation to the J2 League.

In 2021, he featured in lesser matches but played enough to catch the eye of German side Stuttgart, who brought him in on loan midway through the Japanese season. At Stuttgart, his impressive performances on the U21 training camp caught the attention of coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, who started Ito in the first game of the season against BFC Dynamo in the DFB Cup. Although he was an unused substitute in the first two Bundesliga games, he featured in 10 of the next 12 matches and became a regular choice for the Italian coach. He won the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month award in November 2021.

Hiroki Ito played a crucial role in helping Stuttgart narrowly avoid relegation for two consecutive seasons, leading the club’s decision to make his loan move permanent. He also earned his first call-up to the Japan national team, where he has since made 12 appearances for the Samurai Blue. He was a huge part of Stuttgart’s impressive second-place finish in the 2023/24 Bundesliga campaign.

