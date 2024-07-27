Tottenham urged to sign Ivan Toney to challenge for PL title

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Brentford ace Ivan Toney to challenge for the Premier League title.

The Englishman’s future is currently hanging in the balance at the Gtech Community Stadium as despite entering the final year of his current contract, he hasn’t decided to renew it.

It has been reported that the 28-year-old is keen on taking the next step in his career so he doesn’t want to renew his deal. The Bees are reportedly open to cashing in on him this summer in fear of losing him for free at the end of next season.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United previously expressed their interest in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation. However, all of those clubs have seemingly cooled their interest. Tottenham are reportedly also contemplating purchasing him and therefore, they could get a clear pathway to get this deal done.

Toney to Tottenham

Now, speaking on talkSPORT, MacAnthony has said that Richarlison is an inconvenient player so Spurs should replace him by signing Toney.

The chairman further claims that if Tottenham purchase the Brentford star then they would become the top three teams in the Premier League and he could even help the Lilywhites challenge for the league title.

MacAnthony said:

“The way Ange [Postecoglou] plays… if you could get rid of Richarlison, who is a one-goal-in-five striker, and put Toney into an Ange team, I think they would have finished top three comfortably last year. And I think he makes an Ange team top three, potentially competing for the title in the last month of the season.”

Brentford reportedly want a fee of around £40m to let their star man leave so Tottenham will have to splash a sizeable amount of money to purchase the Englishman this summer.

He is a Premier League proven player and is an England international so he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they sign him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Lilywhites eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window to reinforce their frontline.