Tottenham on the ‘trail’ to sign Federico Chiesa this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in pursuit of Juventus star Federico Chiesa this summer, as per the Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

After moving to the Allianz Stadium from Fiorentina, the 26-year-old established himself as a key player for the Bianconeri over the last few years. He even displayed glimpses of his qualities last term, scoring nine goals and notching up two assists in 33 Serie A appearances.

However, the forward’s current contract is set to expire at the end of next season and the Old Lady of Turin reportedly don’t have any intention of offering him a new contract. So, Juventus are open to cashing in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

According to the report by Tutto Juve, Tottenham are on the ‘trail’ of the Italian to sign him by taking advantage of his current situation and they could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

The report further claims that Juventus want a fee of at least £21m, therefore the Lilywhites can manage to secure his signature for an affordable price.

Chiesa to Tottenham

The Italian outlet further states that Besiktas have also expressed their intentions of purchasing him but the player is keen on playing in the Premier League. So, Spurs can persuade him to join the club if they formalise their interest.

The Lilywhites have already signed Archie Gray to strengthen their midfield department and have also signed South Korean talent Min-Hyuk Yang. But he is unlikely to feature for the North London club next season.

It is expected that Tottenham will add more reinforcements before the end of this transfer window as Ange Postecoglou has previously expressed his desire to rebuild a squad that can challenge for big prizes in future.

Chiesa is a talented player and his willingness to work hard without possession would be the perfect attribute to play in Postecoglou’s high-pressing system.

Therefore, he would be a shrewd signing for the Lilywhites if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to sign him if he leaves Juventus in this transfer window.