Tottenham eye double swoop to sign Pedro Neto & Eberechi Eze

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a double swoop to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto and Crystal Palace ace Eberechi Eze this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites have signed Archie Gray from Leeds United to reinforce their engine room but it is expected that Ange Postecoglou will make a few more new additions before the end of this window.

Speaking on The Debrief, Romano has reported that Spurs are focusing on strengthening the frontline with Neto and Eze the two players they like the most. So, the North London club could make a concrete approach to sign the duo over the coming days.

However, the journalist claims that purchasing either of them would be difficult as Wolves want big money for Neto, while Crystal Palace won’t let their star man leave for cheap either.

Romano said:

“I think up front is where they are focused. Pedro Neto at Wolves is a player they really like and that is an expensive deal. Neto and Eze at Crystal Palace, these are the two players they like the most, but it’s not easy to negotiate with these two clubs. Two complicated deals, but Tottenham will do something, they are exploring options and will be active in the next weeks.”

Eze & Neto to Tottenham

It has been reported that Wolves want a fee of around £50m for Neto, while Eze has a £60m release clause in his deal. Therefore, Tottenham will have to splash a combined £110m fee to sign the Premier League duo this summer.

Neto and Eze are highly talented players and they have already displayed their qualities in the English top-flight over the last few years. So, the duo would be great signings for Spurs if they purchase them.

However, the Portuguese has struggled with injury problems over the last few years. Therefore, Tottenham should be very careful about that before making any potential swoop for him.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Postecoglou’s side eventually decide to formalise their interest in signing Neto and Eze in this transfer window.