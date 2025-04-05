West Ham interested in signing FC Twente star Sem Steijn

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing FC Twente star Sem Steijn, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After moving to De Grolsch Veste Stadium from Ado Den Haag, the 23-year-old initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings before showcasing his qualities last season, making 22-goal contributions in all competitions.

This season, he has taken his game to the next level, scoring 26 goals and registering six assists in 39 appearances in all competitions already.

So, it appears the midfielder’s recent impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started attracting the attention of several Premier League clubs ahead of the summer window.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that West Ham are interested in the Dutchman and have been keeping a close eye on his development closely before making a potential swoop.

Apart from the East London club, AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also been monitoring his performances. Therefore, Graham Potter’s side will have to beat a lot of competition to seal the deal.

Steijn to West Ham

The 23-year-old is valued at around £14m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. Therefore, the Eredivisie side are expected to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Steijn is an attacking midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is efficient in finishing off his chances, has an eye for scoring goals from distance and is also good at taking set pieces.

Lucas Paqueta has been a key player for West Ham since joining from Olympique Lyonnais but has tentatively been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

Therefore, signing a new creative midfielder could be the right decision and Steijn might be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham if they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Hammers eventually formalise their interest in luring the Dutchman to London Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing 1-0 defeat against Wolves in midweek, West Ham will face off against Bournemouth in the Premier League this afternoon before taking on Liverpool next weekend.