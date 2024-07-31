Tottenham face battle with West Ham to sign Tammy Abraham

Tottenham Hotspur finished fifth last season in the Premier League but they are backing Ange Postecoglou in the ongoing transfer window as they hope to land a Champions League berth next season.

A striker’s signing is high on their list of priorities and AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham is among the players on their shortlist, according to GiveMeSport, but there will be competition for his signatures from the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa and Everton.

West Ham are specifically going toe-to-toe with Spurs, the report adds, as they look to sign a replacement for Michail Antonio in the upcoming weeks.

As per the report, Roma value the 26-year-old at roughly £25 million and Tottenham Hotspur will need to beat a number of suitors, including their local rivals West Ham, to his purchase prior to the end of the transfer window.

Abraham would add a goal-scoring pedigree to Spurs

Tottenham need to find a regular source of goals. They were visibly weak in attack last season, though understandably so due to Harry Kane’s exit.

While Timo Werner’s loan in north London has been extended until next season, Spurs still require a physical presence in the box and Abraham’s signing would fit that bill.

He is an experienced striker in the Premier League from his Chelsea tenure and scored 18 goals in his first season at west London.

Later, he replicated his numbers as a Blue with AS Roma by bagging 27 goals across all competitions under Jose Mourinho’s tutelage.

An ACL injury hampered his progress in Serie A but at a young age, the player has a great potential nonetheless and can be offered a new lease of life by joining Tottenham for roughly £25 million.

He is inclined towards joining a club playing in the European competitions, as per GMS. Thus, Spurs and Villa will be confident that they are frontrunners for him over Everton and West Ham.

Between the duo, Tottenham will be able to offer him a better financial package as well as a regular spot in the team. Meanwhile, Abraham would need to compete for minutes with Ollie Watkins at Villa Park.

The interested parties have only been described as ‘keen’ so far but with Roma and Abraham looking to go their separate ways soon, a return to England could be around the corner for the striker.