Man Utd considering surprise swoop to sign Ben Chilwell

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a surprise swoop to sign Chelsea star Ben Chilwell this summer, as per TalkSPORT journalist Alex Crook.

After struggling with their left-back issues last season, the Red Devils are reportedly planning to purchase a new defender to address this position in this transfer window. Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw are the main options to deploy in this position for Erik ten Hag.

However, while the Dutchman couldn’t feature throughout the last campaign due to his injury, Shaw was also out injured for a large part. So, Ten Hag was left without a specialist left-back at one stage last season.

There are concerns that the same situation could arise again next term as Malacia hasn’t returned to full fitness yet and there is no timeframe as to when he’ll come back.

On the other hand, Shaw has found it difficult to stay fit for a whole season in recent times and therefore, he can’t be trusted to play every game next campaign.

Chilwell to Man Utd

Now, speaking on talkSPORT, Crook has reported that Chelsea are open to cashing in on Chilwell this summer as he doesn’t fit in their new manager Enzo Maresca’s system and Man Utd have shortlisted the Englishman as a serious option to bolster the left-back position.

Crook said:

“Chilwell doesn’t really fit into his system. What he likes his fullbacks to do is a bit like Pep Guardiola, because we know he’s a Guardiola disciple. He wants to push on into midfield and play that hybrid role. That isn’t really Chilwell. “He’s an out and out left back. Maresca has said that. I think there is a possibility that if there is interest, I know he’s on Manchester United’s list of potential targets this summer. There may be Chelsea cash in.”

The 27-year-old, valued at around £24m by Transfermarkt, still has three years left in his current contract. So, it is likely that the Blues will demand a sizable amount of money to sell their star asset.

The Englishman has showcased his qualities in the Premier League but he has struggled with injury problems over the last few years. So, it would be a big gamble if United purchase him.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign him should he leave Chelsea over the coming weeks.