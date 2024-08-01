West Ham agree £25m deal to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds

As reported by David Ornstein of the Athletic, West Ham have reached a ‘total agreement’ with Leeds United to sign winger Crysencio Summerville this summer.

Ornstein adds that personal terms have already been agreed over a 5-year contract, and Summerville is now set to undergo his medical before flying out to the USA to link-up with his new West Ham team mates.

TeamTalk’s Fraser Gillan also says it’s a ‘done deal’ with West Ham agreeing to pay £25m plus add-ons to sign Summerville from Leeds.

Summerville was, arguably, Leeds’ star player last season, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists across all competitions.

The year before, he scored just four goals in 34 Premier League outings, coming in four successive matches immediately prior to the World Cup, including a last-gasp winner as Leeds became the first visiting team to beat Liverpool at Anfield, in front of fans, for over five and a half years.

Leeds United under pressure to sell

Having suffered defeat in the EFL Championship play-off final, beaten 1-0 by Southampton at Wembley in May, Leeds United are under enormous financial pressure to sell key assets this summer.

Archie Gray is the most high-profile departure, joining Tottenham for £30 million, but he isn’t the only sale.

Marc Roca and Diego Llorente have both moved to Real Betis (around £6.5 million combined), Charlie Cresswell has gone to Toulouse (£3.8 million) while Glen Kamara has been sold to Stade Rennais for £8.5 million.

With Summerville the next out the exit door, this would be a huge blow for Daniel Farke who’s team are under ever increasing pressure to be promoted.

A summer of change at West Ham United

On the flip side, this will be an excellent acquisition for West Ham United, as the Julen Lopetegui era in East London commences.

Led by technical director Tim Steidten, who’s fronting the Irons’ recruitment, the club have already brought in Max Kilman from Wolves for £40 million, Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras for £25.5 million and, slightly less excitingly, back-up goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free from Sheffield United.

With Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paquetá and Mohammed Kudus already in the squad, Guilherme having already signed and Summerville seemingly on his way, this new-look West Ham are set to be very exciting when their campaign commences at home to Aston Villa on 17 August.