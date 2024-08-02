Tottenham eye swoop to sign Dominic Solanke this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering signing AFC Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Lilywhites are said to be looking to sign a new striker in this transfer window as a potential replacement for Harry Kane – who joined Bayern Munich last year. A few names have emerged as potential targets with Santiago Giménez, Ivan Toney and Jonathan David being among them.

However, writing on X, Romano has reported that the North London club are exploring the possibility of purchasing Solanke in this transfer window after identifying him as a serious option but they haven’t submitted a formal bid yet.

However, the journalist claims that signing the Englishman won’t be easy for Tottenham as he is a key player for the Cherries and they won’t allow his departure easily.

Romano further states that Ange Postecoglou is also willing to sign a new wide attacker but, the journalist didn’t reveal the exact name of the target. However, Pedro Neto and Eberechi Eze have been linked with a move to Spurs in recent times

Solanke to Tottenham

Romano wrote:

“Tottenham explore move for Dominic Solanke, he’s among targets for Spurs. Difficult deal as he’s key player for Bournemouth, no formal bid to Bournemouth so far. Spurs exploring options to bring in new striker and potentially new winger, based on opportunities.”

Solanke, valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt, still has three years left in his current contract. So, Bournemouth are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let their star man leave.

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, the Englishman joined Liverpool before signing for the Cherries back in 2019. He took a bit of time to develop his career at Vitality Stadium but showcased his qualities last campaign.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign last term, scoring 19 goals and registering three assists in 38 Premier League appearances. He is quick, strong, excellent in the air, efficient in hold-up play, possesses the poacher’s instinct inside the box and also works hard without possession.

So, Solanke would be a great coup for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure his signature in this transfer window to reinforce the frontline.