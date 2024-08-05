Tottenham ‘open talks’ to sign Bournemouth star Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Dominic Solanke this summer, as per Caught Offside.

Following Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich last summer, the Lilywhites’ centre-forward role was in a state of flux last term with Son Heung-Min and Richarlison vying for the position. But, while the South Korean looked more comfortable playing out wide, the Brazilian struggled with injury problems.

So, Spurs are reportedly planning to sign a new striker in this window and a few names have been mentioned as potential targets with Solanke now emerging as the primary option.

According to the report by Caught Offside, Tottenham have opened talks with the player’s representatives to understand the Englishman’s stance on whether he wants to join or not.

The report further claims that Ange Postecoglou’s side are ready to submit a formal £42m bid to test Bournemouth’s resolve with the 26-year-old having a £60m release clause in his current contract.

Solanke to Tottenham

Solanke is open to leaving Bournemouth if he receives a lucrative proposal so he might accept to join the Lilywhites should they formalise their interest.

However, Caught Offside states that Solanke isn’t the only name on Postecoglou’s wish-list as LOSC Lille star Jonathan David is also on Spurs’ radar to bolster the attack.

They have already held talks with the Canadian’s agent over a potential swoop so it seems Spurs could look to sign him if they fail to broker a deal for Solanke.

The Bournemouth star still has three years left in his current contract and he has now established himself as a talismanic figure for the Cherries. So, securing his signature won’t be easy for Tottenham this summer.

The Englishman enjoyed a stellar campaign in the Premier League last season, scoring 19 goals and registering three assists in 38 appearances. The forward is quick, strong, good in the air, can finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

He is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to sign him before the end of this window to reinforce the frontline.