Latest transfer rumours: Fulham’s McTominay bid, Brazilian nears London move and more

The Premier League season is around the corner and a host of clubs are working tirelessly to bolster their squad for what would be an even more competitive season.

Some clubs faced major setbacks due to an insufficient squad depth, while others saw their performances dip due to injuries to key players.

For Manchester United, the transfer window provides them the opportunity to reinforce their squad after facing several injury setbacks, particularly in defence, that derailed their top-four chances.

The likes of Chelsea and West Ham are trying to usurp some of the hidden talents in European and South American football while Liverpool will look to make key acquisitions that would make their squad a title-worthy side when the League commences.

Fulham on the other hand will aim for a top ten finish this season and are making significant progress in their transfer activities.

With the Premier League season nearing commencement later this month, here’s a round-up of transfer activities from various clubs so far.

Liverpool plot triple swoop

Liverpool are plotting a triple swoop to sign Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon, Real Sociedad’s Martín Zubimendi, and Eintracht Frankfurt’s William Pacho, as per Italian outlet, TuttoJuve.

According to TuttoJuve, the Red’s head coach, Arne Slot is looking to bring in four new players to reinforce various areas in the team which includes bringing in a central defender, a defensive midfielder and two wingers.

Gordon has now emerged as a ‘great desire’ for Liverpool to strengthen their forward line next season.

The Merseyside club have also had talks over the signing of Zubimendi from Sociedad as well as plotting a swoop for Ecuadorian centre-back Pacho from Frankfurt as part of reinforcements in midfield and defence, as per the report.

Julio Soler on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool are plotting a swoop for Lanus teenage left-back, Julio Soler this summer, according to the Sun.

First-choice left-back and club’s vice-captain, Andy Robertson is undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a lengthy injury while on international duty with Scotland at the recently concluded European Championship. This has left just Kostas Tsimikas as the only natural left-back in the squad.

According to the Sun, Liverpool have made contact with Soler’s club, Lanus over a possible move this summer after watching him at the Olympic games where he made four appearances.

While Robertson remains the undisputed starter in the squad, Liverpool are looking to bring the 19-year-old as an understudy and future replacement to the Scot, as per the report.

The report also adds that several top clubs are also ‘on the trail’ of the defensive ace who made 36 appearances for Lanus across all competitions.

The Argentine club are looking for a fee in the region of £13m for their priced asset, according to the Sun — which could be another bargain signing with outstanding potential by the Reds.

Tottenham make contact for Dominic Solanke

Tottenham have made contact with the entourage of Bournemouth centre-forward, Dominic Solanke over a possible move this summer, according to Caughoffside.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool starlet enjoyed his most prolific campaign in the top flight with 22 goal contributions in the recently concluded season.

According to Caughtoffside, one-cap England international is open to a departure this summer and Tottenham are ready to test Bournemouth’s resolve by offering a €50m (£42m) bid.

However, Spurs face stern competition from fellow Premier League rivals, Arsenal and Liverpool who have earmarked the 26-year-old as a centre-forward option this summer, as per the report.

The Cherries are reported to be hesitant about selling their prolific hitman this summer unless interested clubs fork out his €70m (£59m) release clause.

Newcastle and Liverpool in battle for Marc Guehi

According to Caughtoffside, Liverpool are interested in signing Crystal Palace centre-back, Marc Guehi this summer but could be trumped by Newcastle United in their pursuit of the Eagles captain.

The 24-year-old was a pivotal presence at the backline for England at the recently concluded European Championship and played a vital role in helping the Three Lions reach the final.

Guehi is understood to be open to a departure this summer in the case of a good proposal according to sources close to the player as relayed by Caughtoffside.

The player has also been impressed by the interest of Newcastle and Liverpool and is open to joining either side where he can enjoy a significant amount of playing time and a 4-5-year contract, as per the report.

Guehi still has two years left in his contract at Selhurst Park and Caughtoffside reports that his €60m (£51m) price tag placed by Palace is considered to be quite high by the interested clubs.

Fulham keen on Scott McTominay

Fulham and Manchester United ‘remain in talks’ over a deal for Scottish midfielder, Scott McTominay, as per HITC.

The west London club sold their combative midfielder, João Palhina to Bayern Munich and have set their sights on McTominay — who scored ten goals across all competitions last season, as a replacement.

HITC now reports that Fulham have already had a £23m bid for the midfield stalwart turned down by United who have set a £40m price tag.

However, both clubs remain in talks over a possible transfer and Fulham are confident they can reach an agreement for the 27-year-old.

However, the two sides remain in talks over a potential deal with Fulham growing in confidence that they can get a deal over the line for the 27-year-old for a fee less than £30m, as per the report.

Fans with Fulham tickets will be hoping that the club can strike a deal as McTominay would be a terrific signing for the Londoners.

West Ham approach Inter for Yann Bisseck

West Ham United are looking to reinforce their defensive ranks and have set their sights on Inter Milan defensive prodigy, Yann Bisseck.

This is according to Italian outlet, FCInterNews.it, which reports that the Hammers have already ‘taken some steps’ towards signing the German youngster this summer.

The 23-year-old has grown in leaps and bounds since making a switch from Danish side, Aarhus last summer. His outstanding qualities have been made even more visible so far in the preseason, making him an attractive proponent of several clubs including West Ham.

Despite West Ham’s approaches, FCInterNews.it reports that the Nerazzurri are counting on the defender and consider him ‘unsellable’.

It is unclear whether the East London club will continue to test Intern’s resolve for the youngster whose value has skyrocketed to £25m in recent months.

Brazilian youngster nearing Chelsea move

Chelsea are edging closer to an agreement with Brazilian club, Gremio over the signing of teenage prodigy, Gabriel Mec, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea are not relenting efforts in recouping some of the biggest South American talents. They previously signed Willian Estevao and Kendruy Paez from Palmeiras and Independiente del Valle respectively.

They’re now looking to acquire another exciting talent from Brazil with 16-year-old Mec their next target.

According to Romano, the deal is advancing and crucial steps are being taken for the youngster to join the Blues project.