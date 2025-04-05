Jorginho and Kiwior to start as Arteta makes 2 changes | Predicted Arsenal XI vs Everton

Arsenal are on the road in the Premier League this afternoon as they open matchday 31 with a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton. Mikel Arteta’s men will look to pick up a crucial win to keep their slightest hopes of trumping Liverpool to the title alive before hosting Real Madrid in a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final fixture next Tuesday.

Gabriel Magalhaes suffered a season-ending injury in the team’s last game against Fulham while Jurrien Timber also had to be forced off. While the manager confirmed in his press conference that the latter as well as Ben White might be available for today’s game, it is unlikely that he will take any risks prior to the European Cup tie.

That said, here is a look at Arsenal’s potential starting eleven.

Goalkeeper – David Raya is expected to retain his place in between the sticks.

Defenders – One of Arsenal’s changes is likely to come in their back four. While William Saliba could continue to feature in the heart of defence, he might be partnered by Jakub Kiwior. On the other hand, Thomas Partey could come in at right back instead of playing in midfield whereas Myles Lewis-Skelly is likely to play at left back.

Jorginho in midfield

Midfielders – Declan Rice could be employed as the team’s defensive midfielder with Thomas Partey playing as a full back, while Jorginho could take up the vacant role on the left side of the engine room opened up by the Ghanaian’s change in position. Arsenal’s captain Martin Odegaard is expected to round off a three-man setup in the middle of the park.

From our partner tips.gg

Forwards – Bukayo Saka is unlikely to be risked with the Champions League games on the horizon, so the in-form prodigy Ethan Nwaneri might continue playing on the right wing. Similar, Gabriel Martinelli may be picked over Leandro Trossard on the left wing while Mikel Merino, who has found a new role as the team’s number nine, might continue to lead the line as well.

Here is how Arsenal might look on paper.